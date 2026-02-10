Who Is Chloë Grace Moretz? Chloë Grace Moretz is an American actress known for her versatile range and impactful performances across various genres. Her ability to embody complex characters has made her a compelling presence in film. She rose to widespread public attention in 2010 as the fearless Hit-Girl in the superhero film Kick-Ass, a role that garnered significant critical praise and sparked discussions due to its mature themes.

Full Name Chloë Grace Moretz Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kate Harrison Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Professional Performing Arts School Father McCoy Lee Moretz Mother Teri Duke Siblings Brandon Moretz, Trevor Duke-Moretz, Colin Moretz, Ethan Moretz

Early Life and Education Moretz was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and later raised in Cartersville, alongside her four older brothers. Her mother, Teri Duke, is a nurse, and her late father, McCoy Moretz, was a plastic surgeon. Her interest in acting was sparked when she moved to New York City with her mother and brother Trevor, who attended the Professional Performing Arts School, where she helped him rehearse lines and learned techniques.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Chloë Grace Moretz’s earlier years, notably an on-again, off-again relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. More recently, she was linked to model Kate Harrison. Moretz married Kate Harrison over Labor Day weekend in September 2025, after having been together for almost seven years and publicly confirming their engagement earlier that year.

Career Highlights Moretz’s career breakthrough came with her unforgettable portrayal of Hit-Girl in the 2010 film Kick-Ass, a role that earned her widespread acclaim and multiple awards, including an MTV Movie Award for Biggest Badass Star. She demonstrated her versatile acting range in Martin Scorsese’s critically praised adventure film Hugo and later voiced Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family animated movies. To date, Moretz has collected numerous accolades, including People’s Choice Awards and Saturn Awards, cementing her as a compelling and enduring presence in contemporary cinema.