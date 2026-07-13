Who Is Tom Kenny? Thomas James Kenny is an American voice actor known for his versatile vocal range and comedic timing. He consistently brings inimitable energy to beloved animated characters across decades. He rose to widespread public attention as the iconic voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, which premiered in 1999 and became a global phenomenon. His distinctive laugh became a trademark of the cheerful sea sponge.

Full Name Thomas James Kenny Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Bishop Grimes Junior/Senior High School Father Paul Kenny Mother Theresa Donigan Kenny Kids Mack Kenny, Nora Kenny

Early Life and Education Born in Syracuse, New York, Thomas Kenny developed an early love for drawing and collecting records, encouraged by his parents, Theresa and Paul. He also formed a lifelong friendship with comedian Bobcat Goldthwait in first grade. Kenny attended Bishop Grimes Junior/Senior High School, a Catholic institution in Syracuse. After graduating, he pursued a career in stand-up comedy, performing around the country for about eight years.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tom Kenny’s public life. He met his wife, Jill Talley, in 1992 while working on the sketch comedy series The Edge, leading to their marriage in 1995. Kenny and Talley have two children together, a son named Mack and a daughter named Nora. The couple frequently collaborates on various productions, including SpongeBob SquarePants.

Career Highlights Tom Kenny’s career is defined by his extensive voice work, most notably as the titular character in SpongeBob SquarePants. He also voices Gary the Snail and Patchy the Pirate in the iconic series. Beyond Bikini Bottom, Kenny is recognized for bringing characters like the Ice King in Adventure Time and Spyro the Dragon in the popular video game series to life. His vocal talents have spanned hundreds of productions. To date, Kenny has collected two Daytime Emmy Awards and two Annie Awards for his outstanding voice performances, solidifying his respected position in animation.