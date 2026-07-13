Who Is Deborah Cox? Deborah Cox is a Canadian singer, known for her powerful vocals and impressive ability to bridge R&B, pop, and dance genres. Her commanding stage presence and emotive delivery resonate deeply with global audiences. Her breakthrough arrived with the 1998 single “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” which held the record for longest-running number one R&B single at the time. This soulful ballad cemented her status as a powerhouse vocalist.

Full Name Deborah Cox Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Afro-Guyanese Education John XXIII Catholic Elementary School, Earl Haig Secondary School Father Ernie Mother Jeannette Cox Siblings Karen, Nicole Holness Kids Isaiah, Sumayah, Kaila Michelle

Early Life and Education Born to Guyanese parents in Toronto, Deborah Cox grew up in Scarborough within a Catholic household, where music and a strong sense of perseverance were ever-present. Her mother, Jeannette, instilled a love for diverse music, from calypso to jazz and blues. She attended John XXIII Catholic Elementary School and Earl Haig Secondary School, where her talent for singing was evident from a young age. Cox started performing in television commercials at age 12, an early step toward her eventual musical career.

Notable Relationships A long-term partnership has defined Deborah Cox’s public romantic life, having been married to her high school sweetheart and manager, Lascelles Stephens, since 2001. Their enduring relationship grew from a professional collaboration into a lasting personal bond. Cox shares three children with Stephens: a son, Isaiah, and two daughters, Sumayah and Kaila Michelle. The couple maintains a private family life while supporting each other’s endeavors.

Career Highlights Deborah Cox’s career breakthrough came with her 1998 album One Wish, featuring the indelible single “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here.” This track shattered records, spending 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks chart. Beyond her chart success, Cox has expanded her artistic footprint across theater and film, notably making her Broadway debut in the title role of Aida in 2004. She also launched her independent record label, Deco Recording Group, for later album releases. To date, Cox has earned numerous accolades, including four Juno Awards and a Grammy Award nomination for The Wiz (Best Musical Theater Album), cementing her legacy as a Canadian music icon.