Who Is Cheech Marin? Richard Anthony Marin is an American comedian and actor, widely recognized for his groundbreaking work in stoner comedy and Chicano art advocacy. His distinctive voice and charismatic presence have entertained audiences for decades. Marin’s breakout moment arrived as one half of the iconic Cheech & Chong comedy duo, particularly with their 1978 film Up in Smoke, which cemented their status as counterculture legends. Their subversive humor quickly garnered a massive following across the globe.

Full Name Richard Anthony Marin Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American Education Bishop Alemany High School, California State University, Northridge Father Oscar Marin Mother Elsa Meza Marin Siblings Monica Gail Marin, Margaret Grace Marin, Elena Marie Marin Kids Carmen Marin, Joey Marin, Jasmine Marin

Early Life and Education A strict Catholic upbringing marked the childhood of Richard Anthony Marin in South Los Angeles, California, where his father, Oscar Marin, served as an LAPD officer. His mother, Elsa Meza, worked as a secretary. Marin attended Bishop Alemany High School and later California State University, Northridge, studying English before leaving to avoid the Vietnam War draft; he moved to Canada, where he met future comedy partner Tommy Chong.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Cheech Marin’s life, including marriages to Darlene Morley from 1975 to 1984, and artist Patti Heid from 1986 to 2009. Marin shares daughter Carmen with Morley, and children Joey and Jasmine with Heid. He has been married to Russian pianist Natasha Rubin since 2009.

Career Highlights Cheech Marin’s career as one half of the Cheech & Chong duo delivered multiple gold albums and iconic films like Up in Smoke, establishing them as pioneers in comedy. Their comedic style often blended stoner humor with social satire. Beyond comedy, Marin launched a significant venture into art, founding The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry in 2022. This museum houses his extensive collection of Chicano art, which he began collecting in the mid-1980s. Marin also achieved mainstream success with roles such as Inspector Joe Dominguez on the television series Nash Bridges and provided voice work for animated films including The Lion King and the Cars franchise.