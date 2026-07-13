Who Is Cameron Crowe? Cameron Bruce Crowe is an American filmmaker and journalist, recognized for his character-driven narratives and keen understanding of youth culture. His work often blends authentic storytelling with vibrant musical backdrops. He gained widespread acclaim with the 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High, adapted from his undercover book. The movie became a cult classic and launched many notable acting careers.

Full Name Cameron Bruce Crowe Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Scottish, Greek, Spanish Education University of San Diego High School, San Diego City College, University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts Father James A. Crowe Mother Alice Marie George Siblings Cindy Crowe Kids William James Crowe, Curtis Wilson Crowe

Early Life and Education Born in Palm Springs, California, Cameron Bruce Crowe was raised primarily in San Diego by his father, James, a real estate agent, and his mother, Alice, a college professor and activist. He was a precocious child, skipping several grades due to his intellectual gifts. Crowe graduated from the University of San Diego High School at just 15 years old. His early interest in music journalism led him to contribute to an underground publication, setting the stage for his future career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Cameron Crowe’s life, most notably his marriage to musician Nancy Wilson of the band Heart. They married in 1986, becoming a prominent couple in the entertainment world. Crowe and Wilson welcomed twin sons, William James and Curtis Wilson, during their marriage. The couple divorced in 2010.

Career Highlights Cameron Crowe’s filmography boasts several iconic works, including the critically acclaimed Jerry Maguire, which garnered five Academy Award nominations. His semi-autobiographical film Almost Famous earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Beyond directing and writing, Crowe has also delved into music production, famously penning liner notes for legendary artists like Led Zeppelin and Bob Dylan. He further extended his musical reach by directing documentaries such as Pearl Jam Twenty.