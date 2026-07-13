Cameron Crowe: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Cameron Crowe
July 13, 1957
Palm Springs, California, US
69 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Cameron Crowe?
Cameron Bruce Crowe is an American filmmaker and journalist, recognized for his character-driven narratives and keen understanding of youth culture. His work often blends authentic storytelling with vibrant musical backdrops.
He gained widespread acclaim with the 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High, adapted from his undercover book. The movie became a cult classic and launched many notable acting careers.
|Full Name
|Cameron Bruce Crowe
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$45 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|English, Scottish, Greek, Spanish
|Education
|University of San Diego High School, San Diego City College, University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts
|Father
|James A. Crowe
|Mother
|Alice Marie George
|Siblings
|Cindy Crowe
|Kids
|William James Crowe, Curtis Wilson Crowe
Early Life and Education
Born in Palm Springs, California, Cameron Bruce Crowe was raised primarily in San Diego by his father, James, a real estate agent, and his mother, Alice, a college professor and activist. He was a precocious child, skipping several grades due to his intellectual gifts.
Crowe graduated from the University of San Diego High School at just 15 years old. His early interest in music journalism led him to contribute to an underground publication, setting the stage for his future career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Cameron Crowe’s life, most notably his marriage to musician Nancy Wilson of the band Heart. They married in 1986, becoming a prominent couple in the entertainment world.
Crowe and Wilson welcomed twin sons, William James and Curtis Wilson, during their marriage. The couple divorced in 2010.
Career Highlights
Cameron Crowe’s filmography boasts several iconic works, including the critically acclaimed Jerry Maguire, which garnered five Academy Award nominations. His semi-autobiographical film Almost Famous earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
Beyond directing and writing, Crowe has also delved into music production, famously penning liner notes for legendary artists like Led Zeppelin and Bob Dylan. He further extended his musical reach by directing documentaries such as Pearl Jam Twenty.
Signature Quote
“I’m proudest of the fact that I’ve been able to make a few movies in the studio system that are slightly unorthodox and personal.”
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