Who Is Patrick Stewart? Sir Patrick Hewes Stewart is an English actor, instantly recognizable for his powerful voice and commanding stage presence. His career spans over seven decades, encompassing classical theater and iconic genre roles. He gained international stardom as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, a role that brought him widespread acclaim. Stewart later cemented his global icon status as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series.

Full Name Sir Patrick Hewes Stewart Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $75 million Nationality British Education Crowlees Church of England Junior and Infants School, Mirfield Secondary Modern School, Bristol Old Vic Theatre School Father Alfred Stewart Mother Gladys Barrowclough Siblings Geoffrey Stewart, Trevor Stewart Kids Daniel Freedom Stewart, Sophie Alexandra Stewart

Early Life and Education A challenging family life marked Patrick Stewart’s early years in Mirfield, England, where his father, Alfred Stewart, a regimental sergeant major, struggled with PTSD and domestic violence. His mother, Gladys, worked as a weaver and textile worker. At Crowlees Church of England Junior and Infants School, an English teacher sparked his lifelong passion for Shakespeare, leading him to leave school at 15 to pursue acting. He later refined his craft at the esteemed Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Sir Patrick Stewart’s life, including marriages to Sheila Falconer from 1966 to 1990 and Wendy Neuss from 2000 to 2003. He has been married to singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell since 2013, with Sir Ian McKellen officiating their wedding. Stewart shares two children, Daniel Freedom Stewart and Sophie Alexandra Stewart, with his first wife, Sheila Falconer. He does not have children with his current wife, Sunny Ozell.

Career Highlights Patrick Stewart cemented his legacy with flagship roles, most notably as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek: The Next Generation series and its subsequent films. He also captivated audiences as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise, appearing in multiple installments. Beyond the screen, Stewart maintained a profound association with the Royal Shakespeare Company for nearly two decades, where he honed his classical acting prowess. He has also lent his distinctive voice to numerous animated projects and video games.