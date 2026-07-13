Leon Bridges performs live, holding a microphone with both hands, his eyes closed. A career highlight from his music bio.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Leon Bridges

Born

July 13, 1989

Died
Birthplace

Atlanta, Georgia, US

Age

37 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Leon Bridges?

Leon Bridges is an American singer known for his soulful, retro-inspired R&B sound. His music often blends vintage aesthetics with modern storytelling.

He broke into the public eye with his debut single “Coming Home” in 2015, which quickly gained traction on Spotify and secured a Grammy nomination.

Full NameTodd Michael Leon Bridges
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10.5 inches (179 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$4 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationCrowley High School, Tarrant County College
MotherLisa Sawyer

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Fort Worth, Texas, Todd Michael Bridges was primarily raised by his single mother, Lisa Sawyer, after his parents separated during his early childhood.

He attended Crowley High School and later Tarrant County College, where he explored hip-hop dance and considered a choreography career before teaching himself guitar.

Notable Relationships

Leon Bridges appears to be single and maintains a private approach to his romantic life, with no publicly verified partners in recent years.

He has no children and has not publicly confirmed any relationships since a mention of ending a serious romance in 2014.

Career Highlights

Leon Bridges’ R&B and soul artistry shone with his debut album Coming Home in 2015, which earned a Grammy nomination and featured hits like “River.”

He later expanded his sound through collaborations, including the EPs Texas Sun and Texas Moon with Khruangbin, and acted in films like First Man.

Bridges further garnered critical acclaim, winning a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his 2018 single “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand.”

Signature Quote

“Every album, I want to inch my way toward more transparency about some of my relationships and some of my struggles.”

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