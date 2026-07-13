Who Is Harrison Ford? Harrison Ford is an American actor known for rugged charisma and iconic roles. His enduring presence consistently anchors major blockbusters and dramatic thrillers. He achieved global stardom playing Han Solo in the 1977 film Star Wars. This role launched him into the public eye as a quintessential charming rogue.

Full Name Harrison Ford Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Calista Flockhart Net Worth $350 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Maine East High School, Ripon College Father John William Ford Mother Dorothy Nidelman Kids Benjamin Ford, Willard Ford, Malcolm Ford, Georgia Ford, Liam Flockhart

Early Life and Education Born in Chicago, Illinois, Harrison Ford grew up in a household with a former radio actress mother, Dorothy, and an advertising executive father, John William. He discovered a passion for acting late in his college career. He attended Ripon College in Wisconsin, where a drama class helped him overcome shyness. Ford was expelled from college shortly before graduation, moving to California to pursue acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Harrison Ford’s life, beginning with his marriage to Mary Marquardt and later to screenwriter Melissa Mathison, with whom he had two children. Ford is currently married to actress Calista Flockhart, whom he wed in 2010. He is the father of five children, including Flockhart’s adopted son Liam.

Career Highlights Harrison Ford achieved serial success portraying two of cinema’s most beloved characters, Han Solo in the Star Wars saga and the titular archaeologist in the Indiana Jones franchise. These roles established him as a global box office draw, with multiple films ranking among the highest-grossing of all time. Beyond action-adventure, Ford expanded his dramatic range in acclaimed films like Blade Runner, Witness, and The Fugitive. His performance in Witness earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. To date, Ford has received numerous honors, including the AFI Life Achievement Award, a Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award, and an Honorary Palme d’Or, cementing his legacy as a cinematic cultural icon.