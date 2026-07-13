Who Is José Andrés? José Andrés is a Spanish American chef and humanitarian, celebrated for his innovative approach to Spanish cuisine and global food advocacy. He has profoundly influenced the American dining landscape through his acclaimed restaurants and culinary philosophy. His breakout moment arrived with the founding of World Central Kitchen in 2010, which rapidly gained international recognition for providing meals in disaster zones worldwide. Andrés’s rapid response and hands-on leadership quickly established him as a leading figure in humanitarian aid.

Full Name José Andrés Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality Spanish American Ethnicity White Education Escola de Restauració i Hostalatge Father Mariano Andrés Mother Marisa Puerta

Early Life and Education His parents, Mariano Andrés and Marisa Puerta, both nurses, instilled in him a love for cooking; his father famously taught him to control the fire while making paella. Young José developed complex dishes like paella by age twelve.

He enrolled in culinary school in Barcelona at age 15, later honing his skills at Ferran Adrià’s renowned El Bulli restaurant.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile culinary ventures has defined José Andrés’s professional life, while his personal relationships remain largely private. He has been married to Patricia “Tichi” Fernández de la Cruz since September 1995.

Andrés shares three daughters with Fernández de la Cruz, with whom he resides in Bethesda, Maryland, after becoming a naturalized US citizen in 2013.

Career Highlights José Andrés fundamentally reshaped American perceptions of Spanish cuisine, popularizing the tapas dining concept across the US with restaurants like Jaleo. His innovative minibar by José Andrés in Washington, D.C., has earned two Michelin stars for its avant-garde tasting counter. He launched World Central Kitchen in 2010 following the Haiti earthquake, transforming it into a global organization that provides meals in humanitarian, climate, and community crises. This philanthropic work has delivered hundreds of millions of nourishing meals worldwide. Andrés has collected numerous accolades, including multiple James Beard Awards, the National Humanities Medal, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.