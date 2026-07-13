Who Is Colton Haynes? Colton Lee Haynes is an American actor and model, known for his dynamic performances and distinctive look. He has built a notable career across television and film. His breakout moment came with his starring role as Jackson Whittemore in the MTV supernatural drama series Teen Wolf, which quickly garnered him a large fan base and critical attention.

Full Name Colton Lee Haynes Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Cherokee Education Navarre High School, Andale High School, Samuel Clemens High School Father William Clayton Haynes Mother Dana Denise Mitchell Siblings Clinton Haynes, Joshua Haynes, Willow Haynes, Julie Held, Summer Benedict, William Haynes Jr.

Early Life and Education Colton Lee Haynes was born in Wichita, Kansas, to parents described as “free-spirited hippies.” He has five siblings, and his early life involved frequent moves across various states including Arkansas, New Mexico, Texas, and Florida, fostering adaptability. He attended Navarre High School and Andale High School before graduating from Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, Texas. Haynes began modeling at age fifteen in New York City, appearing in campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch and Ralph Lauren.

Notable Relationships Colton Haynes was married to celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, with their wedding taking place in October 2017. The high-profile union, officiated by Kris Jenner, ended in divorce in 2019. He has no children. Haynes has not publicly confirmed another relationship since his divorce.

Career Highlights Colton Haynes achieved widespread recognition for his portrayal of Jackson Whittemore in the MTV supernatural drama series Teen Wolf, a role that established his presence in popular youth culture. He also became a key figure in the DC Comics universe as Roy Harper / Arsenal in the CW superhero series Arrow, appearing across multiple seasons. Beyond his major television roles, Haynes expanded his career into film with appearances in movies like the disaster flick San Andreas and the comedy Rough Night. He also ventured into music, releasing singles and collaborating on covers. Haynes initially began his career as a successful model at age fifteen, working for notable brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Ralph Lauren.