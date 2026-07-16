Who Is Kevin Abstract? Kevin Abstract is an American rapper and singer known for his introspective lyrics and candid explorations of identity. His musical projects often blend hip-hop, pop, and alternative rock sounds. He first gained wide public attention as the founder and leader of the influential hip-hop collective Brockhampton, which rose to prominence with their Saturation trilogy. The group’s prolific output and DIY ethos captivated a dedicated online fanbase.

Full Name Kevin Abstract Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $241,100 Nationality American Ethnicity African American Siblings Erica Simpson

Early Life and Education Born Clifford Ian Fernando Simpson in Corpus Christi, Texas, Kevin Abstract grew up in a devoutly Mormon household. His childhood was marked by a strained relationship with his parents. He began making music at age eleven and ran away from home at fifteen, eventually living with his sister in Georgia during high school. It was there he met future Brockhampton collaborators, connecting over a shared love for music and creative expression.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kevin Abstract’s public life, though he generally maintains privacy. He was notably in a relationship with fashion designer Nick Holiday for several years. Abstract announced his relationship with Holiday via Twitter in September 2022, but they reportedly ended their romance in early 2024. He has no children and is currently believed to be single.

Career Highlights Kevin Abstract founded the hip-hop collective Brockhampton, releasing eight studio albums including the acclaimed Saturation trilogy. Their major label debut, Iridescence, topped the Billboard 200 chart. Beyond group endeavors, Abstract launched a successful solo career with albums like MTV1987 and Arizona Baby. He also co-founded Video Store, a record label and apparel company, in 2020 before its dissolution.