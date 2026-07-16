Alexandra Shipp smiling at a microphone. Learn about Alexandra Shipp's bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Alexandra Shipp

Born

July 16, 1991

Died
Birthplace

Phoenix, Arizona, US

Age

35 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Alexandra Shipp?

Alexandra Shipp is an American actress and singer known for her versatility across film and television. Her dynamic performances often bring complex characters to life with authenticity.

She first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of singer Aaliyah in the 2014 Lifetime television film Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B. This role showcased her dramatic range and vocal talent.

Full NameAlexandra Shipp
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$4 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationSquaw Peak Elementary School, Arizona School for the Arts, St. Mary’s Catholic High School
FatherJames Shipp Sr.
MotherLisa M. Bouise
SiblingsJames Shipp, Jordan Shipp, Kasia

Early Life and Education

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Alexandra Shipp grew up in a creative household with her mother, a Kundalini yoga teacher, and her father, a musician. This environment nurtured her early interest in the performing arts.

She attended Squaw Peak Elementary School and later the Arizona School for the Arts, honing her skills. Shipp then went to St. Mary’s Catholic High School before moving to Los Angeles at 17 to pursue acting professionally.

Notable Relationships

Alexandra Shipp’s romantic life has drawn media attention, with past rumors linking her to actor James McAvoy after their X-Men collaboration. Earlier, she was in a relationship with David Anders from 2011 to 2013.

She publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, though her current relationship status remains private. Shipp does not have any children.

Career Highlights

Alexandra Shipp established herself in the superhero genre, notably playing Ororo Munroe, also known as Storm, in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. She brought a compelling intensity to the iconic weather-controlling mutant.

Beyond action roles, Shipp showcased her range by portraying singer Aaliyah in the Lifetime biopic Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B, for which she also sang. She further appeared in the popular romantic comedy Love, Simon.

Signature Quote

“In the original movie, Storm was my representation of the possibilities we had. She gave black women a face. A heroic face.”

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