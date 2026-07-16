Who Is Alexandra Shipp? Alexandra Shipp is an American actress and singer known for her versatility across film and television. Her dynamic performances often bring complex characters to life with authenticity. She first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of singer Aaliyah in the 2014 Lifetime television film Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B. This role showcased her dramatic range and vocal talent.

Full Name Alexandra Shipp Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Squaw Peak Elementary School, Arizona School for the Arts, St. Mary’s Catholic High School Father James Shipp Sr. Mother Lisa M. Bouise Siblings James Shipp, Jordan Shipp, Kasia

Early Life and Education Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Alexandra Shipp grew up in a creative household with her mother, a Kundalini yoga teacher, and her father, a musician. This environment nurtured her early interest in the performing arts. She attended Squaw Peak Elementary School and later the Arizona School for the Arts, honing her skills. Shipp then went to St. Mary’s Catholic High School before moving to Los Angeles at 17 to pursue acting professionally.

Notable Relationships Alexandra Shipp’s romantic life has drawn media attention, with past rumors linking her to actor James McAvoy after their X-Men collaboration. Earlier, she was in a relationship with David Anders from 2011 to 2013. She publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, though her current relationship status remains private. Shipp does not have any children.

Career Highlights Alexandra Shipp established herself in the superhero genre, notably playing Ororo Munroe, also known as Storm, in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. She brought a compelling intensity to the iconic weather-controlling mutant. Beyond action roles, Shipp showcased her range by portraying singer Aaliyah in the Lifetime biopic Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B, for which she also sang. She further appeared in the popular romantic comedy Love, Simon.