Who Is Will Ferrell? John William Ferrell is an American actor and comedian known for bringing a unique blend of absurdity and heart to his roles. His comedic style often features an unwavering commitment to outlandish characters. He became a household name during his celebrated seven-year run on Saturday Night Live. This established his talent, leading to his iconic big-screen success in the beloved holiday film Elf.

Full Name John William Ferrell Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married to Viveca Paulin Net Worth $160 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University High School, University of Southern California Father Roy Lee Ferrell Jr. Mother Betty Kay Overman Siblings Patrick Ferrell Kids Magnus Paulin Ferrell, Mattias Paulin Ferrell, Axel Paulin Ferrell

Early Life and Education Family life in Irvine, California, saw John William Ferrell navigate his parents’ amicable divorce. His father, Roy Lee Ferrell Jr., a musician, introduced instability with his irregular paychecks and travels. He attended University High School, participating in multiple sports and student council. This led to his pursuit of a sports information degree at the University of Southern California before comedy beckoned.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines John William Ferrell’s most significant relationship. He married Swedish actress Viveca Paulin in August 2000 after meeting in 1995 at an acting class. The couple shares three sons: Magnus Paulin Ferrell, Mattias Paulin Ferrell, and Axel Paulin Ferrell. Ferrell and Paulin continue to reside in both New York City and Orange County.

Career Highlights His breakthrough piece was a seven-year run on Saturday Night Live, establishing John William Ferrell as a master of sketch comedy. He created iconic characters and impersonations, earning multiple Emmy nominations. Ferrell subsequently secured film stardom with box office hits like Elf and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. These roles showcased his unique ability to lead major studio comedies to significant success. Beyond acting, Ferrell co-founded the comedy website Funny or Die in 2007, pioneering digital content. He also transitioned into producing, contributing to critically acclaimed series such as Succession.