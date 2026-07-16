ADVERTISEMENT

Trees provide us with lots of things: oxygen, shade, fruit, beauty, and sometimes even, unexpected entertainment. They have a mischievous streak that seems to appear when they're bored or hungry. They're known to devour almost anything in site if given half a chance and enough time.

Road signs, bicycles, telephones and even entire houses aren't off limits to these leafy "predators." But for some reason, they don't always fully "digest" their dinner. The results are bizarre, cute, scary, fascinating and hilarious all wrapped in one. So much so that there's an entire community dedicating to sharing photos of Trees Eating Things.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts from the page. We also get to the root of why this phenomenon happens. You'll find that info between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tree Devours Wheel. What Goes Around, Comes Around

Unsettling yet fascinating pictures of a tree growing through and around a bicycle wheel, depicting trees eating things.

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Heard Y'all Like Trees Eating Things

    A tree trunk with an old, rusty tricycle embedded within it, showcasing how trees eat things left behind.

    TooLooseMcGoose Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Sign Devoured By Hangry Tree

    Fascinating picture of a tree eating a white Help sign in the forest, showcasing nature's reclaim.

    [deleted] Report

    7points
    POST

    You'd be forgiven for thinking trees are plotting against us to take over the world. These gentle giants seem to have developed a taste for the stranger things in life, and quite a massive appetite. The technical name for this "appetite" is edaphoecotropism, and it actually has nothing to do with eating as we know it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Edaphoecotropism is when a woody plant engulfs an object in its path. Signs, bikes, fences, and even buildings aren't off-limits. Some trees will even devour more than one object that's in its way. And that's where those objects will stay for years to come.
    #4

    Trees Eating An Abandoned House

    Fascinating picture of a tree eating an old brick structure, highlighting trees eating things people left behind.

    Aurora_Angelica Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    No, Please Litter

    A tree growing around a NO sign and a PLEASE DO NOT LITTER sign, a fascinating picture of trees eating things.

    I like how it kinda looks like it's holding the sign.

    dangtoohot Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Call Is Coming From Inside The Tree

    Fascinating pictures of a tree trunk with an old telephone receiver being consumed by the bark, highlighting trees eating things.

    This telephone receiver has been in this tree for at least 20 years. When I first discovered it, it was hanging partially free. I do not know if the entire phone is in there.

    D-Hippolyte_Dark Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scotland's Bicycle Tree is a perfect example...

    The Bicycle Tree was planted in the late 1800s near a blacksmith’s scrap heap. Over the years this giant sycamore tree has engulfed dozens of objects, including a ship's anchor, a horse's bridle, and of course, a bicycle.

    Legend has it that the bicycle belonged to a villager, who was conscripted during World War One. He's said to have left it hanging on a branch before setting off to fight in the war. Today, visitors flock to see this "freak of nature," which has bicycle handlebars and part of a frame sticking out of its trunk.
    #7

    Someone And Their Chainsaw Are Going To Be In For A Nice Surprise Sometime In The Future

    Fascinating pictures of a tree eating a brick column, showcasing trees eating things.

    Loubrockshakur Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Tree Eating Yummy Street Light

    A street lamp embedded in a tree trunk, illustrating a picture of trees eating things.

    cache_invalidation Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Big Live Oak Eating A Stop Sign

    Fascinating pictures of trees eating things; a tree trunk growing around and consuming a red stop sign.

    brandibug92 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    So what causes trees to munch weird things for lunch? At its root, say experts, edaphoecotropism is a stress response.

    "When the tree growth encounters an environment that obstructs its access to sunlight, water, air, or otherwise provides inhospitable conditions, the plant responds by growing in the direction of more favorable environmental conditions," explains the Carved By Curiosity site. "The phenomenon is well documented in plant roots. Sinuous roots exhibit knee-like bends while coursing through the soil avoiding obstacles in search of nutrients." 
    #10

    Tree Ate Then Saved Another Tree

    Fascinating pictures of trees eating things, with two tree trunks intertwined, showing nature reclaiming objects.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Jesus! That Tree Is Hungry

    Fascinating picture of a tree eating a carved head, illustrating trees eating things people left behind.

    Jusselle Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Well Done Person, Well Done

    Unsettling yet fascinating pictures of trees eating things, featuring a tree with googly eyes and a sign for a mouth.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
    POST

    Besides eating inanimate objects, trees have a lot more going for them than many people might realize. For example, many can outlive us and last forever. Some of the world’s oldest living trees are more than 4,000 years old.

    Even when they appear to have withered away above ground, parts of a tree’s root system continue are still very much alive underground. They can even regenerate into a whole new tree. In the absence of disease, drought, and human interference, trees are the GOATs when it comes to survival.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Found In Hamburg

    Unsettling yet fascinating pictures of trees eating things, with a tree trunk grown around a metal fence rail.

    Tale-Dull Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    A Bus Snack

    An old, rusty car is being consumed by several trees, showing a fascinating example of trees eating things.

    Noodnix Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Spotted On Fb

    Unsettling picture of a tree eating a red Do Not sign in a bare winter forest, showing trees eating things.

    PoisonWaffle3 Report

    5points
    POST
    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, I won't...

    0
    0points
    reply

    If you thought that trees eating things was cool, get this: they talk, too!

    "Trees actually communicate and share resources with one another through an underground fungal network often referred to as the Wood Wide Web,” explains the official Earth Day site. "This network is made up of mycorrhizal fungi that connect the roots of different trees and plants."

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Have A Seat?

    Fascinating pictures of trees eating a metal park bench, with the tree trunk growing around its structure.

    Melindafla Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Om Nom Nom

    Fascinating picture of a tree with a ALL PETS MUST BE ON A LEASH sign embedded, demonstrating trees eating things.

    jimmy_throwaway Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    My Firewood Had A Pine Cone Inside The Tree

    Unsettling yet fascinating pictures of trees eating things, showing a pine cone embedded within a cut log.

    nzscion Report

    5points
    POST

    The Earth Day site explains that trees can send sugars, nitrogen, phosphorus, and even chemical warnings about environmental threats like pests or drought, to each other through these fungal threads. Almost like one, big family looking out for each other.

    In fact, some very old and large trees, are even referred to as “mother trees.” This is because they support the younger or weaker ones by sending them nutrients through the Wood Wide Web.
    #19

    The Way These Trees Grew Together

    Unsettling yet fascinating pictures of a uniquely shaped tree with two different foliage types, showing trees eating things.

    l__o-o__l Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Tree Eating Children

    Fascinating picture of a tree eating a children crossing sign, with the tree growing around it.

    DianaSironi Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Not My Work

    Fascinating picture of a tree eating a metal guardrail, with eyes and a mouth painted on the tree.

    MotherTreacle3 Report

    4points
    POST

    Trees may not have a brain like we do, but they're still capable of remembering things.

    "While trees don’t have a central nervous system, recent research suggests that they can 'remember' previous environmental conditions and adjust their behavior accordingly," reveals Earth Day. "Scientists studying drought conditions have found that trees exposed to water stress can adapt by closing their stomata (leaf pores) more quickly in subsequent droughts, effectively conserving water more efficiently."
    #22

    A Tree Grew Thorought This Old Buket

    A rusty metal bucket absorbed into a tree trunk in a forest, depicting a picture of trees eating things.

    Fit-Emergency-7131 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Nummy Fence

    Fascinating picture of a tree growing around a chain-link fence, with googly eyes on the tree, showing trees eating things.

    some_kind_of_rob Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Building Eater

    A massive tree roots growing over ancient stone architecture, a fascinating picture of trees eating things.

    Cambodia, Siem reap, Angkor complex

    I was told on the tour that the tree seed fell on the roof of this temple and grew into it. The angkor complex was abandoned for many decades, so it grew undisturbed and now is one of the complex’s pearls.

    Monkey_Lover_3000 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trees aren't only looking out for each other. They're also doing their part for people. You probably know that they provide us with oxygen, but did you know that they release organic compounds called phytoncides, which has a calming effect on human beings?

    Phytoncides help to protect trees from insects and pathogens. But according to experts, when we breathe in these chemicals, they can reduce blood pressure, lower stress hormones, and boost immune system activity.
    #25

    Insane

    Unsettling picture of a tree eating a metal fence, absorbing the wire mesh into its bark.

    Legitimate-Army-8888 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    I Think It Was A Studebaker

    Unsettling picture of a tree eating an old rusty car wheel, fully engulfed by the tree's trunk.

    WillontheHill77 Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    From The Streets Of Mazatlán Mexico

    An ancient tree with massive roots engulfing a yellow wall and a wooden door, a powerful image of trees eating things.

    brentonodon Report

    3points
    POST

    So while they might look like they're just standing there, simply rooted in the earth, trees are up to so much more.

    They're communicating, chatting to each other, feeding and nursing the young, remembering, adapting, providing us with oxygen, calming us, and wondering what's for dinner... A car? A bike? Or an entire haunted house?
    #28

    Tree Munchin' On A Gravestone

    A tree trunk growing around an old tombstone in a graveyard, showing trees eating things.

    Laniakean_Echos Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Big Munch

    Fascinating picture of a tree stump with googly eyes, appearing to eat a yellow metal barrier.

    MrGramGram Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Hungry Gentleman

    Unsettling yet fascinating picture of a tree eating a metal fence, adorned with googly eyes and a face mask.

    Passed this guy while on a nice fresh-air walk during the pandemic so naturally I had to share a (new) mask with him. Don't worry, as much as I wanted to I didn't leave the mask there.

    la_picasa Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Tree Eating A "No Parking" Sign

    Fascinating pictures of trees eating things; a tree trunk with a bulging growth around a red and black striped object.

    Either_Image_4540 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Have A Nice Day

    A fire hydrant being consumed by the trunk of a tree, an example of trees eating things left behind.

    sopadebombillas Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Eating The Cracks Of The Sidewalk, Nom Nom

    Extensive tree roots growing over and around a tiled sidewalk, demonstrating trees eating things in their path.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    This Was Some Serious Bench Building Patience

    Two tree trunks with a wooden plank growing between them, illustrating trees eating things people left behind.

    publickenema Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    I Was Told You Guys Would Like To See This

    A tree trunk has grown through the back of an old, light blue car, illustrating trees eating things.

    IllustratorNo1178 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Tree Eating Brick

    Fascinating pictures of trees eating a paved walkway, with roots breaking through the concrete path.

    NoSprinkles758 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Not Mine. Saw On Another Social Platform. This Tree Is Snacking On An Nes Turbo Controller From 1987

    Fascinating pictures of trees eating a ceramic tile object, partially engulfed within the tree bark.

    the_way_around Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    A Tree Consumed A Rifle That Was Leaning Against It And Never Retrieved Over 100 Years Ago

    Fascinating picture of a tree eating a musket, showcasing trees eating things people left behind.

    Smash_Factor Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    No More Choo-Choo For These Railroad Tracks!

    Unsettling picture of trees eating old railroad tracks, a fascinating example of trees eating things.

    gabbykitcat Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    I Visited Cambodia In 2008 And One Of The Coolest Things I Saw Were These Massive Trees That Had Taken Over So Many Of The Temples

    Unsettling yet fascinating pictures of trees eating things at ancient ruins, with roots consuming stone structures.

    darthnut Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Rules Are Meant To Be Eaten

    Fascinating picture of a tree growing around a No Dogs Allowed sign, depicting trees eating things.

    smcao Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Eat One Now, Save One For Later

    Unsettling picture of a tree growing around a trail marker, showcasing trees eating things.

    Honeybucketman Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Girlfriend Asked If It Was Eating The Fence Or Sitting On It Like A Bench

    Fascinating pictures of a tree trunk with roots growing over and around a stone wall, illustrating trees eating things.

    sixfeetwunder Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Trees Eating Rock

    Large tree roots growing over and around a mossy rock, showing how trees adapt to their environment.

    blarglebloosh Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Spotted In Boulder, CO

    A tree trunk with a metal railing embedded within its growth, a surprising image of trees eating things.

    RacingTh0ughts Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Om Nom Nom

    A tree trunk growing around a metal fence, illustrating how trees eat things people left behind.

    Meagan_Frost_4EVRnow Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Rock Stuck In Roots

    A tree trunk with a round stone nestled within its roots, a fascinating example of trees eating things.

    33aavt Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Yummy Rock

    A tree trunk growing over a large rock, demonstrating a picture of trees eating things.

    Inevitable_Bite9639 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Excited To Find One Myself

    Unsettling yet fascinating picture of a tree eating a metal sign, displaying partially visible text.

    barefoot_wanderer Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Tree Eating Sign From 1976

    Unsettling yet fascinating pictures of trees eating things; a tree trunk swallowing a black and yellow sign about firearms.

    WildSilent- Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    The Tree I Mounted My Hammock On Eat One Of The Metal Hangers

    Unsettling yet fascinating pictures of trees eating things; a tree trunk slowly engulfing a metal swing hook.

    The first three images are all of the same tree. You can compare them to the last image, of the second (less hungry) tree with the same metal hanger. Elapsed time is just under 3 years, these were installed in June 2022.

    ChthonicPuck Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Tree “Eats” Barbed Wire

    Barbed wire fence sections deeply embedded into the bark of a large tree, showing trees eating things.

    alreadyinuse999 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Address For This House In Winnipeg, MB Almost Fully Devoured By Two Trees

    Two tree trunks have grown together, merging to form a unique shape, an example of trees eating things.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Teenage otters practising their French kissing

    0
    0points
    reply
    #54

    Tree vs. Fence

    A chain-link fence is embedded into the bark of a tree trunk, a clear picture of trees eating things.

    CaskStrengthNeat Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Speed Limit Sign Eaten By A Tree In Iowa

    A tree trunk has grown around a speed limit sign, displaying trees eating things.

    DahmerReincarnate Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Some Om Nomming Occurring In Algonquin, Canada

    Picture of a tree eating a yellow directional arrow sign in a brown leaf forest, showing trees eating things.

    Imthehealthyspecial Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Tree Ate The Fence, But The Rest Of The Fence Was Removed

    Fascinating pictures of trees eating a chain link fence, with roots growing through and around the metal.

    GraftedInGrace Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Going For Seconds

    Fascinating pictures of trees eating a yellow sign with the word CHILDREN, showing the tree consuming it.

    LickableLeo Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Posted This On Another Sub, And Someone Told Me About This One

    A tree trunk growing around an old tombstone, an unsettling yet fascinating picture of trees eating things.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Paint Brush

    A tree eating a hairbrush and a piece of wood, unsettling yet fascinating pictures of trees eating things.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Tree Ate A Dang Deer

    A tree eating antlers, showcasing a fascinating picture of trees eating things.

    PlentyOLeaves Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Tree Eating Stone

    Unsettling picture of a tree eating a large stone, showing trees eating things people left behind.

    I wonder who and why put this stone there. Or how long it’s been there.

    DailyFlavours Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    These Posts That Were Supposed To Guard The Tree

    Unsettling picture of a tree eating metal rings, demonstrating trees eating things people left behind.

    VincentVandogGogh Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Tree Doesn't Like Being Fenced In. Decides To Do Something About It

    Fascinating picture of a tree consuming a metal fence post, illustrating how trees are eating things.

    Just outside my work.

    Simple-Eggplant-6454 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Community Watch

    Fascinating picture of a tree eating a West Virginia State Police WATCH sign, showcasing trees eating things.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Surprised Outlet Swallowed By Tree

    Unsettling yet fascinating pictures of trees eating things, with a tree trunk engulfing an electrical outlet.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Mmmm, That's A Nice Boulder

    Unsettling picture of tree roots growing over a large rock, illustrating trees eating things.

    YouTooShallLose Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    NYC Tree Going "Nom Nom" On The Sidewalk

    Fascinating picture of a tree root system expanding onto a sidewalk, highlighting trees eating things.

    WallsOfWrigley Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    I Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This!

    Fascinating picture of a tree eating a metal fence by growing around it on a city street.

    I’ve found this tree today while driving in New York City!

    thgstang Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    Was Bottle Hunting

    A tree trunk absorbing a glass bottle, showcasing a fascinating picture of trees eating things.

    JimKong-Un Report

    1point
    POST
    #71

    Tree I Saw On My Walk

    Fascinating picture of a tree eating a stone wall, with the tree trunk growing through the wall.

    Galvnasty6996 Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Almost Got It

    Fascinating picture of a tree eating a birdhouse, with the tree trunk merging into the structure.

    A tree eating a sign on my usual dog walk.

    FelangyRegina Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    This Guy Always Fascinated Me Idk Why

    Unsettling picture of trees eating thick metal cables, highlighting trees eating things in nature.

    Organic_Log_5071 Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    Sidewalk Must Not Taste Too Good

    A tree root pushing up sidewalk concrete, a fascinating picture of trees eating things.

    SnooBooks49 Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    Average Fence Post

    A tree growing through a metal fence, an unsettling yet fascinating picture of trees eating things.

    B4ZSYhun Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Nom Nom

    Unsettling picture of a tree consuming a CLOSED AREA NO HUNTING OR TRAPPING sign, highlighting trees eating things.

    MrDodiX Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Prison Break

    Fascinating picture of a tree growing through a metal grate, demonstrating trees eating things.

    Don_Armando Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow