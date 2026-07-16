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Trees provide us with lots of things: oxygen, shade, fruit, beauty, and sometimes even, unexpected entertainment. They have a mischievous streak that seems to appear when they're bored or hungry. They're known to devour almost anything in site if given half a chance and enough time.

Road signs, bicycles, telephones and even entire houses aren't off limits to these leafy "predators." But for some reason, they don't always fully "digest" their dinner. The results are bizarre, cute, scary, fascinating and hilarious all wrapped in one. So much so that there's an entire community dedicating to sharing photos of Trees Eating Things.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts from the page. We also get to the root of why this phenomenon happens. You'll find that info between the images.