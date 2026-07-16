Who Is Safiya Nygaard? Safiya Jaffer Nygaard is an American YouTuber known for her analytical and experimental approach to online content. She blends humor with in-depth explorations of beauty, fashion, and culture, creating a distinctive voice in the digital landscape. She first gained public attention through her work on BuzzFeed’s viral “LadyLike” series, where her curious persona resonated with millions. Nygaard’s departure from BuzzFeed and subsequent launch of her independent YouTube channel solidified her as a creative force, building a devoted following for her unique brand of video essays.

Full Name Safiya Jaffer Nygaard Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, Stanford University Father Jaffer Nygaard Mother Mumtaz Nygaard Siblings Adil Nygaard

Early Life and Education Born in Santa Clara, California, Safiya Nygaard spent most of her formative years growing up in Chicago, Illinois. Raised in an interracial household, her father, Jaffer Nygaard, is Danish, and her mother, Mumtaz Nygaard, is Indian, alongside her younger brother, Adil Nygaard. She attended Whitney M. Young Magnet High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Drama and English from Stanford University. Nygaard’s early interest in theater and storytelling laid the groundwork for her future career in video production and content creation.

Notable Relationships Currently, Safiya Nygaard is married to fellow YouTube collaborator Tyler Williams; the couple exchanged vows in late 2019. They first met while attending Stanford University and later began dating after reconnecting in Los Angeles. Nygaard and Williams frequently appear in each other’s content and moved from Los Angeles to Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2021. They do not have any children.

Career Highlights Safiya Nygaard has carved out a distinct niche as a YouTube content creator, with her self-titled channel amassing millions of subscribers and billions of views. Her early work co-creating the popular “LadyLike” series at BuzzFeed set the stage for her independent success. Beyond her engaging video series like “Bad Makeup Science,” Nygaard launched a lipstick collection with ColourPop in 2019 and signed with the management company Night in 2022. She was also recognized as the highest-earning beauty influencer in 2022 by Cosmetify. Nygaard’s influence in digital media has earned her multiple Streamy Award nominations, including for Lifestyle in 2019 and a Creator of the Year nomination in the same year.