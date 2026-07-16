Who Is Wizkid? Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun is a Nigerian singer and songwriter whose vibrant sound has profoundly influenced the global Afrobeats movement. Known professionally as Wizkid, he injects his music with an undeniable energy and melodic flair that captivates audiences worldwide. His breakout moment arrived in 2016 through a high-profile collaboration with Drake on the hit single “One Dance,” which dominated international charts, reaching number-one on the US Billboard Hot 100. This collaboration propelled him into the global spotlight, cementing his status as a major international artist.

Full Name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Gender Male Height 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship Net Worth $30 million Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba Education Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Lagos State University, Lead City University Father Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun Mother Jane Dolapo Balogun Siblings Yetunde Balogun, Lade Balogun, and ten other female siblings Kids Boluwatife Ayodeji Balogun, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Jr., Zion Ayo-Balogun, AJ Balogun, Morayo Balogun

Early Life and Education Born and raised in the Ojuelegba suburb of Surulere, Lagos, Wizkid grew up in an interfaith household, with his mother practicing Pentecostal Christianity and his father Islam. He started singing at the tender age of eleven in his local church choir, forming a group called Glorious Five with friends. He attended Ijebu Ode Grammar School before briefly enrolling at Lagos State University and later Lead City University, ultimately dropping out of both institutions to fully pursue his burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships Wizkid has been publicly linked to several partners, most notably his manager Jada Pollock, with whom he shares two children. Their relationship evolved from a professional one to a romantic partnership. He is also a father to children from previous relationships with Oluwanishola Ogudugu and Binta Diamond Diallo, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights Wizkid’s career gained significant international recognition with his feature on Drake’s 2016 global smash hit “One Dance,” which topped charts in 14 countries. This collaboration earned him a Guinness World Record, marking a major milestone for an Afrobeats artist. He later secured his first Grammy Award for Best Music Video in 2021 for his collaboration on Beyoncé’s track “Brown Skin Girl.” His 2020 album, Made in Lagos, also achieved critical and commercial success, reaching number-one on the Billboard World Albums chart and featuring the groundbreaking single “Essence.”