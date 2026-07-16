Who Is Stewart Copeland? Stewart Armstrong Copeland is an American musician and composer known for his innovative drumming style. His rhythmic prowess and eclectic influences have made him a highly respected figure in contemporary music. He shot to international fame as the founding drummer of the British rock band The Police, delivering a distinctive sound that blended punk, reggae, and jazz. Their debut hit “Roxanne” quickly established the trio as global superstars.

Full Name Stewart Armstrong Copeland Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married To Fiona Dent Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education American Community School, American School In London, Millfield School, Alliant International University, University Of California, Berkeley Father Miles Copeland Jr. Mother Lorraine Adie Copeland Siblings Miles Copeland III, Ian Copeland, Leonora Copeland Kids Sven Copeland, Jordan Copeland, Scott Copeland, Patrick Copeland, Dylan Copeland, Eve Copeland, Celeste Copeland

Early Life and Education Stewart Armstrong Copeland spent his formative years in the Middle East, with his father, Miles Copeland Jr., serving as a CIA officer. His Scottish archaeologist mother, Lorraine Adie Copeland, also had an espionage background. This unique upbringing exposed him to diverse cultural rhythms from an early age. He began drum lessons at twelve while attending the American Community School in Beirut. Copeland later honed his skills at the American School in London and Millfield boarding school before attending college in California.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Stewart Copeland’s personal life. He was married to Curved Air vocalist Sonja Kristina from 1982 to 1991; he adopted her son, Sven, and they had two sons, Jordan and Scott. Earlier, he fathered a son, Patrick, with Marina Guinness. Copeland currently lives in Los Angeles with his second wife, Fiona Dent, with whom he shares three daughters: Dylan, Eve, and Celeste.

Career Highlights Stewart Copeland’s unique drumming propelled The Police to global rock stardom, with albums like Reggatta de Blanc and Synchronicity selling over 60 million records. His innovative rhythms blended punk, reggae, and new wave, earning him a place among Rolling Stone’s top drummers. Beyond the band, Copeland established a prolific career as a composer, scoring films such as Wall Street and Francis Ford Coppola’s Rumble Fish, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He also composed for television shows and the popular Spyro video game series. To date, Copeland has collected seven Grammy Awards for his diverse work, including his collaboration with Ricky Kej on Divine Tides, cementing his influence across multiple musical genres.