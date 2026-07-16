Who Is AnnaLynne McCord? AnnaLynne McCord is an American actress, model, and activist, recognized for her dynamic on-screen presence. She often brings a compelling intensity to her roles, blending vulnerability with strength. Her breakout moment arrived playing Naomi Clark on the hit series 90210, a role that quickly made her a fan favorite and solidified her status as a leading actress.

Full Name AnnaLynne McCord Gender Female Height 5 feet 7.5 inches (171 cm), 128 pounds (58 kg) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish, Scots-Irish/Northern Irish, Welsh, French Education Homeschooled, Drama School in New York City Father David McCord Mother Shari McCord Siblings Rachel McCord, Angel McCord, Jonathan David McCord

Early Life and Education Family life shaped AnnaLynne McCord’s early years, as she was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Christian pastor David McCord and Shari McCord. She was homeschooled by her mother and completed high school at just 15 years old. At 17, McCord moved to New York City to attend drama school, an early step toward fulfilling her acting ambitions.

Notable Relationships AnnaLynne McCord has had several high-profile relationships, most notably with actor Dominic Purcell, with whom she had an on-again, off-again romance for many years. Their relationship eventually ended in 2022. More recently, McCord announced her engagement to former England rugby international Danny Cipriani in April 2026, after a rekindled romance.

Career Highlights AnnaLynne McCord gained significant recognition for her role as Naomi Clark in the hit CW series 90210, appearing in over 100 episodes. Her portrayal earned her a Teen Choice Award nomination and the Hollywood Life Young Hollywood Superstar of Tomorrow award. Beyond television, McCord received critical acclaim for her powerful performance in the 2012 horror film Excision, winning Best Actress at the Malaga International Week of Fantastic Cinema. She is also a dedicated activist, serving as president of Together1Heart, an organization combating human trafficking.