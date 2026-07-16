Who Is Phoebe Cates? Phoebe Cates is an American actress, model, and businesswoman known for her captivating presence in 1980s cinema. She effortlessly portrayed vibrant characters, becoming a defining figure of teen films during that era. Her breakout moment arrived with the 1982 cult classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High, where her iconic pool scene instantly cemented her status as a pop culture sensation. This memorable appearance resonated widely, establishing her as a prominent screen personality.

Full Name Phoebe Belle Cates Kline Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed European and Asian American Education Professional Children’s School, Juilliard School, School of American Ballet Father Joseph Cates Mother Lily Cates Siblings Valerie Cates, Alexandra Cates, Philip Cates Kids Owen Joseph Kline, Greta Simone Kline

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Phoebe Cates grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry, with her father, Joseph Cates, being a notable Broadway producer. Her mother, Lily, contributed to a mixed heritage home, and her uncle, Gilbert Cates, was also a prominent director and producer. From a young age, Cates pursued artistic training, attending the Professional Children’s School and the Juilliard School. She received a scholarship to the School of American Ballet but a knee injury at 14 ended her dancing aspirations, redirecting her path.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Phoebe Cates’ early career before she met actor Kevin Kline during auditions for The Big Chill. They eventually married on March 5, 1989, forming one of Hollywood’s enduring partnerships. Cates and Kline share two children, Owen Joseph Kline and Greta Simone Kline, with whom they co-parent in their New York City home. She largely retired from acting to focus on family life after her marriage.

Career Highlights Phoebe Cates’ career is highlighted by her memorable roles in 1980s teen films, particularly as Linda Barrett in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. This role, alongside her performance as Kate Beringer in the hit film Gremlins, established her as a prominent cinematic figure. Beyond acting, Cates launched Blue Tree, a successful boutique on Madison Avenue in New York City, in 2005. This venture showcases her entrepreneurial spirit and personal style, offering an eclectic mix of goods.