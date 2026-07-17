Who Is Kali Uchis? Karly Marina Loaiza, known as Kali Uchis, is an American and Colombian singer-songwriter with a distinctive genre-bending style. She blends R&B, soul, and pop, crafting ethereal soundscapes that resonate with a global audience. Her breakout moment arrived with the viral success of her single “Telepatía,” which topped Latin charts and marked her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying her mainstream appeal.

Full Name Karly Marina Loaiza Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Dating Don Toliver Net Worth $4 million Nationality American, Colombian Ethnicity Latina Education T. C. Williams High School Siblings Four older half-siblings Kids One son

Early Life and Education Born in Alexandria, Virginia, Kali Uchis spent her childhood navigating bicultural influences, with her Colombian father and American mother. Summers often found her in Pereira, Colombia, with her father, fostering a deep connection to her heritage. She attended T. C. Williams High School, where she learned piano and saxophone, developing an early interest in visual arts by making experimental short films. This creative drive led her to produce her debut mixtape, Drunken Babble, after a period of living in her car.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to American rapper Don Toliver, Kali Uchis has maintained a high-profile relationship since 2020. Their romance has been publicly shared through music videos and social media, highlighting their artistic and personal connection. Uchis welcomed their son in March 2024, embarking on a new chapter of motherhood with Toliver.

Career Highlights Kali Uchis’ R&B and neo-soul albums, including Isolation and Red Moon in Venus, have garnered widespread critical acclaim and strong chart performance. She notably earned a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for her collaboration on Kaytranada’s track “10%.” Her Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) spawned the multi-platinum hit “Telepatía,” which became a global sensation and a TikTok viral moment, propelling her international presence. To date, Uchis has collected an American Music Award and two Billboard Music Awards, cementing her status as a trailblazing force in the music industry.