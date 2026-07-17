Who Is David Hasselhoff? David Michael Hasselhoff is an American actor, singer, and television personality, whose charismatic presence often contrasts with his action-hero roles. His influential career spans decades across various entertainment platforms, captivating a global audience. He first soared into public consciousness as Michael Knight in the hit series Knight Rider, a role that saw him paired with an artificially intelligent car. The show became a global phenomenon, establishing Hasselhoff as a household name.

Full Name David Michael Hasselhoff Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Irish, English Education Lyons Township High School, Oakland University, California Institute of the Arts Father Joseph Vincent Hasselhoff Mother Dolores Theresa Hasselhoff Siblings Diane Hasselhoff, Jean Hasselhoff, Lisa Hasselhoff, Joyce Hasselhoff Kids Taylor Ann Hasselhoff, Hayley Hasselhoff

Early Life and Education A childhood dream of Broadway sparked early theatrical efforts for David Hasselhoff, whose parents supported his interest in acting, singing, and dancing. His formative years included time in Jacksonville, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Marist School and later graduated from Lyons Township High School in Illinois. Hasselhoff then studied at Oakland University before earning a theater degree from the California Institute of the Arts in 1973.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked David Hasselhoff’s personal life, including marriages to Catherine Hickland and Pamela Bach. He is currently married to Hayley Roberts, whom he wed in 2018. Hasselhoff shares two daughters, Taylor Ann Hasselhoff and Hayley Hasselhoff, with his former wife Pamela Bach, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights David Hasselhoff’s breakthrough performance as Michael Knight in Knight Rider cemented his status as a global action star. The iconic series, featuring his talking car KITT, captivated audiences worldwide during its 1980s run. He later became an executive producer, famously investing his own money to revive Baywatch, transforming it into an internationally syndicated hit. This bold move solidified his reputation as a television icon, reaching nearly one billion viewers across 140 countries. Beyond television, Hasselhoff has garnered over 40 gold and platinum records, particularly in Europe, and debuted on Broadway in the musical Jekyll & Hyde. He also served as a judge on America’s Got Talent.