Who Is Billie Lourd? Billie Catherine Lourd is an American actress known for her sharp comedic timing and expressive performances. Her work often blends humor with dramatic depth, captivating audiences across diverse roles. She first gained widespread attention starring in the Fox horror-comedy series Scream Queens, where her distinctive portrayal as Chanel #3 became an instant fan favorite. This breakout role cemented her status as a versatile talent.

Full Name Billie Catherine Lourd Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married to Austen Rydell Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, English, Scottish, German, French American Education Harvard-Westlake School, New York University Father Bryan Lourd Mother Carrie Fisher Siblings Ava Lourd Kids Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Billie Lourd was immersed in Hollywood’s legacy through her famed parents, Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. Despite this, her parents initially discouraged her from entering show business. Lourd attended Harvard-Westlake School before earning a self-designed degree in “Art and Business as Religion” from New York University in 2014, secretly taking acting classes to pursue her passion.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Billie Lourd’s personal life, culminating in her marriage to actor Austen Rydell. They became engaged in June 2020 and wed in March 2022. Lourd shares two children with Rydell: a son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, born in September 2020, and a daughter, Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell, born in December 2022.

Career Highlights Billie Lourd’s career launched with notable roles in both television and film, gaining significant recognition for her work on Scream Queens. Her portrayal of Chanel #3 in the Fox horror-comedy series from 2015 to 2016 earned her a dedicated fanbase. She also joined the iconic Star Wars sequel trilogy, appearing as Lieutenant Connix in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, connecting her to her family’s cinematic legacy. Lourd has further expanded her repertoire with multiple character roles across several seasons of the FX horror anthology series American Horror Story.