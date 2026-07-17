Jeremih looking serious in glasses and a red, white, and blue hoodie, highlighting his music career.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jeremih

Born

July 17, 1987

Died
Birthplace

Chicago, Illinois, US

Age

38 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Jeremih?

Jeremih is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his distinct soulful sound and smooth delivery. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, he masterfully blends contemporary R&B with compelling pop and hip-hop influences.

His breakout moment arrived with the 2009 debut single “Birthday Sex,” which quickly climbed to number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This sensual track instantly established his signature vocal style and lyrical approach.

Full NameJeremih
GenderMale
Height6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$2 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationMorgan Park High School, University of Illinois, Columbia College Chicago
MotherGwenda Starling

Early Life and Education

Born Jeremy Phillip Felton in Chicago, Illinois, Jeremih grew up in a musically inclined family. He began playing drums at three, later mastering several instruments by ear without formal training.

He attended Morgan Park High School, actively participating in the marching band and Latin jazz band. His academic achievements allowed him to graduate early before studying music at Columbia College Chicago.

Notable Relationships

Jeremih has kept many details of his personal relationships private from the public eye.

He is a father of two children, though specific co-parenting situations or partners have not been widely publicized. He is currently reported as single.

Career Highlights

Jeremih launched his career with the hit single “Birthday Sex,” which peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100. He continued his success with chart-topping tracks like “Down on Me” and “Don’t Tell ‘Em.”

His critically acclaimed third studio album, Late Nights: The Album, featured multiple platinum-certified singles. He also received a Grammy nomination for his hit song “Planez.”

Signature Quote

“What I can offer the game is creating a sound that, when you hear it, you know it’s mine.”

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