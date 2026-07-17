Who Is Jeremih? Jeremih is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his distinct soulful sound and smooth delivery. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, he masterfully blends contemporary R&B with compelling pop and hip-hop influences. His breakout moment arrived with the 2009 debut single “Birthday Sex,” which quickly climbed to number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This sensual track instantly established his signature vocal style and lyrical approach.

Full Name Jeremih Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Morgan Park High School, University of Illinois, Columbia College Chicago Mother Gwenda Starling

Early Life and Education Born Jeremy Phillip Felton in Chicago, Illinois, Jeremih grew up in a musically inclined family. He began playing drums at three, later mastering several instruments by ear without formal training. He attended Morgan Park High School, actively participating in the marching band and Latin jazz band. His academic achievements allowed him to graduate early before studying music at Columbia College Chicago.

Notable Relationships Jeremih has kept many details of his personal relationships private from the public eye. He is a father of two children, though specific co-parenting situations or partners have not been widely publicized. He is currently reported as single.

Career Highlights Jeremih launched his career with the hit single “Birthday Sex,” which peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100. He continued his success with chart-topping tracks like “Down on Me” and “Don’t Tell ‘Em.” His critically acclaimed third studio album, Late Nights: The Album, featured multiple platinum-certified singles. He also received a Grammy nomination for his hit song “Planez.”