Who Is Justine Triet? French filmmaker Justine Triet is celebrated for her sharp, character-driven narratives and incisive social commentary. Her distinct vision consistently probes the complexities of modern relationships. Triet first gained widespread acclaim for directing Anatomy of a Fall, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. This triumph marked her as only the third female director to receive the prestigious award.

Full Name Justine Triet Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship With Arthur Harari Nationality French Ethnicity French Education Beaux-Arts de Paris Father Raphael Doko Triet Kids Two daughters

Early Life and Education Justine Triet grew up in Paris, France, where she spent much of her childhood within a Buddhist community alongside her two siblings. Her father, Raphael Doko Triet, was involved in the Zen Buddhist community. She later attended the Beaux-Arts de Paris, initially considering a career in painting. Triet discovered a passion for film editing and documentary filmmaking through an art school video class.

Notable Relationships Justine Triet is in a long-term partnership with French filmmaker Arthur Harari; they have collaborated on several acclaimed film projects. Their shared creative endeavors often blend seamlessly with their personal lives. Triet and Harari share two daughters, with whom she has openly discussed the challenges of balancing family life and a demanding career.

Career Highlights Justine Triet achieved international recognition with her legal drama Anatomy of a Fall, which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The film earned her the coveted Palme d’Or, making her only the third female director to win the award. Beyond directing, Triet co-wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall with her partner, Arthur Harari. Her earlier narrative features include Age of Panic, In Bed with Victoria, and Sibyl, showcasing her distinctive style. To date, Triet has collected an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, three César Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards, cementing her status as a leading voice in contemporary French cinema.