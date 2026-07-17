Who Is Geezer Butler? Terence Michael Joseph Butler is an English musician and songwriter, widely regarded as a foundational figure in heavy metal. His distinctive bass playing and dark, philosophical lyrics helped define an entire genre. He rose to prominence as the bassist and primary lyricist for Black Sabbath, whose self-titled 1970 album launched a new era of heavy music. The band’s immediate impact reshaped the landscape of rock.

Full Name Terence Michael Joseph Butler Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $70 million Nationality British Ethnicity Irish Education Holte Grammar Commercial School Father James Butler Mother Mary Butler Siblings Eileen, Maura, Sheila, Patrick, James, Peter Kids Biff Butler, James Butler

Early Life and Education Growing up in Aston, Birmingham, Terence Michael Joseph Butler was one of seven children in a working-class Irish Catholic family. His parents, James and Mary Butler, instilled in him a strong sense of his roots and a youthful curiosity. He attended Holte Grammar Commercial School, where his love for reading, particularly English literature, deepened. This early academic interest profoundly influenced his later songwriting, providing a rich wellspring for Black Sabbath’s lyrics.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Geezer Butler’s early career, including his first marriage to Georgina, which ended in divorce in 1980. Butler is currently married to Gloria Butler, who managed Heaven & Hell. He shares two sons, Biff Butler and James Butler, from previous relationships.

Career Highlights Geezer Butler’s work as the primary lyricist and bassist for Black Sabbath pioneered the heavy metal genre, crafting iconic albums like Paranoid and Master of Reality. The band sold over 70 million records worldwide, making a profound global impact. Beyond Black Sabbath, Butler launched solo projects with his band GZR, releasing albums such as Plastic Planet, and contributed to Heaven & Hell. He also published his autobiography, Into the Void, in 2023. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath in 2006, Butler is recognized for his innovative bass techniques. His influence cemented his status as a cornerstone of rock and metal history.