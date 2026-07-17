Who Is Brett Goldstein? Brett Goldstein is a British actor, comedian, and writer, recognized for his unique blend of gruff charm and sharp wit. His work consistently demonstrates a depth that elevates comedic roles. He burst into the public eye with his acclaimed portrayal of Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. His memorable performance earned multiple Emmy Awards and quickly became a fan favorite.

Full Name Brett Goldstein Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Dating Beth Rylance Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity Jewish Education Sevenoaks School, University of Warwick, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Father Howard Goldstein Mother Vivienne Goldstein Siblings Tara Goldstein Carr

Early Life and Education A British Jewish family raised Brett Goldstein in Sutton, London, fostering a strong connection to his heritage. His father, Howard, imparted an early love for football that would later influence his professional path. Goldstein attended Sevenoaks School, then pursued Film Studies at the University of Warwick. He further refined his craft studying acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City until 2003.

Notable Relationships Brett Goldstein is currently in a relationship with comedian Beth Rylance, with whom he has been romantically involved since 2021. The couple tends to keep their personal life private, rarely posting about their relationship on social media. Goldstein has no children. His focus remains on his burgeoning career and his various creative endeavors.

Career Highlights Goldstein’s career gained significant traction with his acclaimed role as Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. His formidable performance earned him two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Beyond acting, Goldstein expanded into production, co-creating the hit comedy series Shrinking for Apple TV+ in 2023. He also co-created the six-part science-fiction anthology series Soulmates for AMC.