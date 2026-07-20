Who Is Sandra Oh? Sandra Miju Oh is a Canadian-American actress, celebrated for her ability to embody complex, fiercely intelligent characters. Her nuanced performances consistently earn critical acclaim. Oh first captured wide attention with her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. This iconic performance solidified her as a household name and earned her a Golden Globe Award.

Full Name Sandra Miju Oh Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Private Net Worth $25 million Nationality Canadian, American Ethnicity Korean Canadian Education National Theatre School of Canada Father Oh Jun-su Mother Oh Young-nam Siblings Ray Oh, Grace Oh

Early Life and Education Born in Nepean, Ontario, Sandra Miju Oh grew up in a supportive Christian household with her parents, Oh Jun-su, a businessman, and Oh Young-nam, a biochemist, alongside her two siblings. She started ballet at age four to correct a pigeon-toed stance, later discovering a passion for acting. Against her parents’ wishes for a journalism career, Oh attended the prestigious National Theatre School of Canada in Montreal, paying her own tuition. She began booking professional roles by age 15, performing in theater and commercials.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term relationship for Sandra Oh was her marriage to filmmaker Alexander Payne. They wed in January 2003, later separating in early 2005 and finalizing their divorce in late 2006. Oh has no children and has spoken about finding fulfillment as an aunt to her nieces and nephews. She largely keeps her current relationships private.

Career Highlights Sandra Oh’s career breakthrough came with her unforgettable portrayal of Dr. Cristina Yang on the hit ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Her work earned five consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress. Beyond that defining role, Oh continued to build a formidable filmography, notably starring as Eve Polastri in the critically acclaimed spy thriller Killing Eve. Her performance on the series brought her a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, making history. To date, Oh has collected multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and one Primetime Emmy Award, cementing her as a fixture in modern television and film.