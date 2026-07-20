Judy Greer: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Judy Greer
July 20, 1975
Detroit, Michigan, US
51 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Judy Greer?
Judy Greer is an American actress celebrated for her remarkable ability to elevate supporting roles. Her distinctive blend of sharp comedic timing and genuine dramatic depth consistently makes her characters stand out.
She first gained widespread attention playing Lucy Wyman in the popular romantic comedy 13 Going on 30. Her memorable portrayal as Jennifer Garner’s quirky best friend cemented Greer’s status as a beloved character actress.
|Full Name
|Judy Greer
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|German, Irish, Montenegrin-Serbian, Polish, Welsh, English
|Education
|Churchill High School, The Theatre School at DePaul University
|Father
|Rich Evans
|Mother
|Mollie Ann Greer
Early Life and Education
Born Judith Therese Evans in Detroit, Michigan, Judy Greer’s upbringing was shaped by her parents, Mollie Ann Greer, a hospital administrator, and Rich Evans, a mechanical engineer. Her mother, a former nun, provided a unique influence during her childhood in Redford Township.
Greer attended Churchill High School, actively participating in its Creative and Performing Arts Program. She then honed her acting skills at The Theatre School at DePaul University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1997.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to executive producer Dean E. Johnsen, Judy Greer maintains a largely private personal life. The couple exchanged vows in 2011, marking a significant milestone in her off-screen journey.
Greer is a stepmother to Johnsen’s two children from a previous marriage. She has no biological children and continues to focus on her career alongside her family life.
Career Highlights
Known for her versatile acting style, Judy Greer has graced numerous films and television series, often bringing unique energy to supporting parts. Her diverse filmography includes roles in blockbusters like Jurassic World and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man films.
Greer also expanded her creative footprint by making her directorial debut with the comedy-drama film A Happening of Monumental Proportions in 2017. Additionally, she lent her distinctive voice to the popular animated series Archer as Cheryl Tunt for over a decade.
Signature Quote
“I feel like I’m the salt, and without the salt, you don’t taste the other flavors as well.”
See Also
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