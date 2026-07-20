Who Is Harley Morenstein? Harley Morenstein is a Canadian internet personality and host known for his deep voice, signature beard, and larger-than-life culinary creations. He has carved a distinctive niche in digital entertainment by turning extreme food into a global phenomenon. His breakout moment arrived in 2010 with the launch of Epic Meal Time on YouTube, a channel featuring comedic videos of excessively high-calorie meals. The absurd recipes and over-the-top delivery quickly amassed millions of views, establishing him as an early pioneer in viral content.

Full Name Harley Morenstein Gender Male Height 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) Relationship Status Dating Julie Engler Net Worth $4 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Dawson College, McGill University Siblings Darren Morenstein

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Harley Morenstein grew up in a Jewish-Canadian household alongside his brother, Darren, fostering an early enthusiasm for social activities. His family’s heritage played a central role in shaping his formative years in the multicultural city. Morenstein attended Dawson College for his pre-university studies before earning a Bachelor of Education from McGill University in 2009. He then worked as a substitute history teacher at Lakeside Academy, a background that unexpectedly prepared him for his future in online entertainment.

Notable Relationships Harley Morenstein has kept details of his romantic life largely private over the years. He was in a long-term relationship with Andee Jaclyn, which began in early 2014 and concluded before 2020. More recently, Morenstein began dating DJ Julie Engler in 2020, and their relationship has continued through at least late 2024.

Career Highlights Harley Morenstein achieved widespread recognition by co-creating Epic Meal Time, the iconic YouTube series that revolutionized online food entertainment with its excessively high-calorie dishes. The channel has garnered millions of subscribers and hundreds of millions of views, establishing a unique niche in digital media. Beyond YouTube, Morenstein expanded the brand into television with Epic Meal Empire on FYI and co-authored a cookbook, translating his extreme culinary style to traditional platforms. He also launched the snack company Super Snack Time, featuring products like “Pizza in a Bag,” and has pursued acting roles in films such as Kevin Smith’s Tusk. His innovative approach to digital content earned him a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2015, recognizing his entrepreneurial success. He also received a Shorty Award in Food in 2011, solidifying his influence in the culinary entertainment landscape.