Who Is Stone Gossard? Stone Carpenter Gossard is an American musician and songwriter, widely recognized as the rhythm guitarist for the iconic rock band Pearl Jam. His distinctive guitar style and profound songwriting contributions helped define the sound of the grunge era. He first gained significant public attention as a co-founder of Pearl Jam in 1990, a band that quickly rose to global fame with their debut album Ten. The album’s massive success established Gossard as a pivotal figure in modern rock music.

Full Name Stone Carpenter Gossard Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Northwest School Father David W. Gossard Jr. Mother Mary Carolyn Carpenter Siblings Star Leslie Dirette, Shelly Joan Gossard Kids Vivian Sparks, Marlowe, Faye, Gwinny

Early Life and Education Born in Seattle, Washington, Stone Gossard grew up in a stable home where music subtly entered his life. His father was a lawyer, and his mother worked in city government, providing a grounding environment. He attended the Northwest School in Seattle, where he met future bandmate Steve Turner and developed an early interest in punk rock, an attitude that greatly influenced his musical direction.

Notable Relationships Stone Gossard was married to Elizabeth Weber from 2007 to 2011, with whom he shares a daughter, Vivian Sparks. He subsequently married Vivien Wang on October 1, 2011, and together they have three daughters: Faye, Marlowe, and Gwinny.

Career Highlights Stone Gossard’s career is highlighted by co-founding Pearl Jam, a band that has sold over 85 million albums worldwide and achieved Diamond certification for their debut album Ten. Beyond Pearl Jam, Gossard launched Loosegroove Records in 1994, which released Queens of the Stone Age’s debut album, and owns Studio Litho, a Seattle recording studio. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Pearl Jam in 2017, also contributing significantly to bands like Green River, Mother Love Bone, and Temple of the Dog.