Who Is Omar Epps? Omar Hashim Epps is an American actor, rapper, and producer known for his versatility across film and television. His compelling performances often bring depth to complex characters. He first gained widespread public attention with his debut lead role in the 1992 urban crime drama Juice. The film garnered critical acclaim, quickly establishing Epps as a significant rising talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Omar Hashim Epps Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Father Omar Epps Sr. Mother Bonnie Maria Epps Siblings Aisha Epps Kids Aiyanna Epps, K’mari Mae Epps, Amir Epps

Early Life and Education Raised in Brooklyn, New York, Omar Epps was nurtured by his mother, Bonnie Maria Epps, an elementary school principal, after his parents divorced. He discovered an early passion for creative expression, writing poetry, songs, and short stories by the age of ten. His artistic inclinations led him to the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, a highly selective institution for artistically talented students. There, Epps further honed his craft, setting the stage for his acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Omar Epps’s personal life, including a prior relationship with actress Sanaa Lathan, whom he met while filming The Wood. Epps married singer Keisha Spivey of the R&B group Total in 2006. He shares two children with Spivey, K’mari Mae Epps and Amir Epps, and also has a daughter, Aiyanna Epps, from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights Omar Epps’s works-first approach has yielded a celebrated career in both film and television. He notably starred in the iconic 1992 film Juice and gained widespread recognition for his long-running role as Dr. Eric Foreman on the Fox medical drama series House. Beyond acting, Epps has expanded into music as a rapper and producer, even co-producing the theme song for The Wayans Bros. He also launched a career as an author, publishing his memoir From Fatherless to Fatherhood and an Afrofuturist novel. To date, Epps has collected numerous accolades, including multiple NAACP Image Awards for his impactful performances, cementing his status as a dynamic presence in entertainment.