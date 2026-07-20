Who Is Carlos Santana? Carlos Humberto Santana Barragán is a Mexican American musician whose guitar playing is instantly recognizable. His soulful, blues-infused Latin rock sound has influenced generations across the globe. His breakout moment occurred at the 1969 Woodstock Festival, where his band’s electrifying performance garnered instant international fame. The raw energy of his rendition of “Soul Sacrifice” became legendary.

Full Name Carlos Humberto Santana Barragán Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Cindy Blackman Net Worth $120 million Nationality Mexican American Ethnicity Mexican Education Mission High School Father Jose Santana Mother Josefina Santana Siblings Jorge Santana, Antonio Santana, Laura Santana, Irma Santana, Maria Santana, Leticia Santana Kids Salvador Santana, Stella Santana, Angelica Santana

Early Life and Education A musical legacy began in Autlán de Navarro, Jalisco, Mexico, where Carlos Santana learned violin from his mariachi violinist father at age five. His family later moved to Tijuana, exposing him to blues and rock music, which shaped his unique style. After his family immigrated to San Francisco in the early 1960s, Santana attended James Lick Middle School and Mission High School. He often honed his guitar skills playing on the streets, absorbing the diverse San Francisco music scene.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Carlos Santana’s public life, notably his marriage to Deborah King in 1973. After their divorce in 2007, Santana found love again. He married drummer Cindy Blackman in 2010, and the couple remains together. Santana shares three children, Salvador, Stella, and Angelica, with his former wife, Deborah King.

Career Highlights Carlos Santana’s Latin rock fusion albums like Santana and Abraxas dominated global charts, pioneering a unique sound. His 1999 album Supernatural became a monumental success, selling over 30 million copies worldwide and earning eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. Beyond his music, Santana co-founded the Milagro Foundation in 1998, dedicated to supporting underserved children in arts, education, and health. He also continues to collaborate with diverse artists, expanding his influential musical reach. To date, Santana has collected ten Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, solidifying his status as a legendary musician.