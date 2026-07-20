Who Is Josh Holloway? American actor Josh Holloway brings a rugged charisma to his diverse roles, consistently delivering compelling performances across television and film. His striking presence and versatile acting style have made him a recognizable figure in the entertainment industry. He captured global attention as James “Sawyer” Ford on the acclaimed ABC series Lost. The show became a cultural phenomenon, earning him widespread recognition and a dedicated fanbase.

Full Name Joshua Lee Holloway Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $22 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Cherokee High School, University of Georgia Father Surveyor Mother Nurse Siblings Three brothers Kids A daughter, a son

Early Life and Education Born in San Jose, California, Joshua Lee Holloway’s family moved to Georgia when he was two, where he was raised as the second of four boys by a nurse mother and a surveyor father. He developed a deep interest in movies from a young age. Holloway attended Cherokee High School in Canton, Georgia, graduating in 1987. He briefly studied at the University of Georgia, leaving after one quarter due to financial constraints, before pursuing a modeling career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not been a feature of Josh Holloway’s life, as he married Yessica Kumala on October 1, 2004, after meeting her in a Los Angeles bar. Holloway and Kumala have two children: a daughter, born in 2009, and a son, born in 2014. The couple remains married and continues to raise their family.

Career Highlights Josh Holloway’s breakthrough arrived with his iconic portrayal of James “Sawyer” Ford on the ABC series Lost, which aired from 2004 to 2010. The show garnered immense critical acclaim and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2006. Following Lost, Holloway expanded his visibility, starring in the science fiction drama Colony and having a recurring role in the hit Western series Yellowstone. He also notably appeared in the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol movie. He collected a Saturn Award for Best Actor on Television for his role on Lost in 2010, cementing Holloway as a fixture in modern television and film.