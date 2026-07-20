Who Is Julianne Hough? Julianne Alexandra Hough is an American dancer, singer, and actress known for her versatile talent and captivating stage presence. She effortlessly moves between musical, acting, and television roles, showcasing a dynamic career path. Her breakout moment arrived in 2007 when she joined Dancing with the Stars as a professional, securing back-to-back victories. This success quickly catapulted her into the national spotlight, establishing her as a prominent figure in entertainment.

Full Name Julianne Alexandra Hough Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Center Stage Performing Arts Studio, Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Las Vegas Academy, Alta High School Father Bruce Hough Mother Marianne Hough Siblings Derek Hough, Sharee Hough, Marabeth Hough, Katherine Hough

Early Life and Education A talent for dance emerged early in Julianne Hough’s life, nurtured within her Mormon family in Orem, Utah. Her parents, Bruce and Marianne Hough, both had a background in dance, and all four of her grandparents were also dancers. At age ten, she moved to London with her brother Derek to study at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, receiving rigorous training in various dance forms, singing, and theater. She also attended Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem and later Las Vegas Academy and Alta High School upon returning to the US.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Julianne Hough’s public life, including relationships with country singer Chuck Wicks and television personality Ryan Seacrest. She later married professional hockey player Brooks Laich. Hough and Laich married in July 2017 but announced their separation in 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2022. She has no children.

Career Highlights Julianne Hough’s career launched with two consecutive wins on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, where she also earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography. Her self-titled debut album topped the Billboard Country charts. Beyond dance and music, Hough expanded into acting, starring in films like Footloose and Rock of Ages. She has also co-founded Fresh Vine Wines and launched KINRGY, a dance-based fitness platform. She has served as a judge on Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent, returning to host Dancing with the Stars in 2023.