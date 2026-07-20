Dean Winters bio shows the actor looking at the camera, wearing a dark shirt. His career highlights include many famous roles.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dean Winters

Born

July 20, 1964

Died
Birthplace

New York City, New York, US

Age

62 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Dean Winters?

Dean Gerard Winters is an American actor recognized for his intense dramatic performances and comedic versatility. His distinctive presence has made him a memorable figure across film and television.

Winters first gained widespread attention for his role as Ryan O’Reily on the acclaimed HBO prison drama Oz. His complex portrayal of the cunning inmate established him as a compelling dramatic actor, leading to numerous high-profile opportunities.

Full NameDean Gerard Winters
GenderMale
Height6 feet 1.5 inches (187 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$6 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityIrish American, Italian American
EducationBrophy College Preparatory, Colorado College
FatherPatrick Winters
MotherMagna Winters
SiblingsScott William Winters, Bradford Winters, Blair Winters

Early Life and Education

Born in New York City, Dean Gerard Winters spent his formative years on Long Island, surrounded by his siblings Scott, Bradford, and Blair. His family later relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona, during his teenage years.

He attended Chaparral High School and graduated from Brophy College Preparatory, a Jesuit school in Phoenix. Winters then pursued higher education at Colorado College, graduating with honors in 1986.

Notable Relationships

Dean Winters has largely kept his personal relationships out of the public eye, though he was previously linked to actress Jennifer Esposito. He also reportedly dated Dara Young in earlier years.

Winters is not known to have any children and currently remains single. He has maintained a private approach to his romantic life over the years.

Career Highlights

Winters cemented his place in television with his role as Ryan O’Reily on the HBO prison drama Oz, a character he played for six seasons. He also delivered a memorable performance as Dennis Duffy, Liz Lemon’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, on the critically acclaimed series 30 Rock.

Beyond his dramatic and comedic acting, Winters gained widespread recognition for portraying the personification of “Mayhem” in a popular series of Allstate Insurance commercials. This iconic role, which began in 2010, has significantly boosted his public profile.

Signature Quote

“I wanted to become an actor so I didn’t have to put on a suit and sell insurance.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.