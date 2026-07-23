Who Is Daniel Radcliffe? Daniel Jacob Radcliffe is a British actor known for his dedicated work across film, television, and stage.

His versatility has allowed him to tackle diverse roles, moving beyond a single iconic character with critical success. He first captured global attention in the Harry Potter film series. His decade-long portrayal of the boy wizard secured him international fame and a devoted fanbase.

Full Name Daniel Jacob Radcliffe Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Partnered With Erin Darke Net Worth $120 million Nationality British Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish And Northern Irish Education Redcliffe School, Sussex House School, City of London School Father Alan George Radcliffe Mother Marcia Jeannine Gresham Kids One Son

Early Life and Education Born in London, UK, Daniel Jacob Radcliffe is the only child of a casting agent mother, Marcia Jeannine Gresham, and a literary agent father, Alan George Radcliffe. His parents, who had both acted as children, supported his early interest in performance from a young age. Radcliffe attended several London private schools, including Redcliffe School and City of London School. Despite finding traditional schooling difficult, he pursued acting, making his debut in the 1999 BBC adaptation of David Copperfield.

Notable Relationships Daniel Jacob Radcliffe has been in a long-term relationship with American actress Erin Darke since 2012. They met on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings and have maintained a private but steady partnership. Radcliffe and Darke welcomed their son in April 2023. The actor has spoken openly about the joys of fatherhood, prioritizing family life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Daniel Jacob Radcliffe achieved global stardom portraying Harry Potter in the blockbuster film series. This iconic role spanned eight films from 2001 to 2011, establishing him as one of the world’s most recognizable actors. Beyond the wizarding world, he expanded his repertoire with diverse projects. Notable film roles include the horror film The Woman in Black, the surreal drama Swiss Army Man, and the acclaimed biopic parody Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe earned a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Merrily We Roll Along in 2024. He also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, cementing his versatility across mediums.