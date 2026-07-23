Marlon Wayans: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Marlon Wayans
July 23, 1972
New York City, New York, US
54 Years Old
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Who Is Marlon Wayans?
Marlon Lamont Wayans is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer known for his versatile performances. His distinctive comedic style often blends physical humor with sharp observational wit.
He first captivated audiences co-starring with his brother Shawn Wayans in The Wayans Bros. sitcom. This successful run solidified his place in the industry and set the stage for a diverse film career.
|Full Name
|Marlon Lamont Wayans
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (184 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$40 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, Howard University
|Father
|Howell Stouten Wayans
|Mother
|Elvira Alethia Wayans
|Siblings
|Dwayne Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, Kim Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Diedra Wayans, Elvira Wayans, Nadia Wayans, Devonne Wayans
|Kids
|Kai Wayans, Shawn Howell Wayans
Early Life and Education
Growing up as the youngest of ten siblings, Marlon Wayans was immersed in a large family in the Fulton Houses of New York City. His parents, Elvira Alethia Wayans and Howell Stouten Wayans, nurtured an environment rich in comedic talent.
He attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, a notable institution often linked to the performing arts. Wayans later studied at Howard University for two years before leaving to pursue his burgeoning entertainment career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile relationships has marked Marlon Wayans’s personal life, though he has publicly stated he has never been married. He was in a long-term relationship with Angela Zackery from 1992 to 2013.
Wayans shares two children, Kai and Shawn Howell, with Zackery, with whom he co-parents. He also has a third child with former girlfriend Brittany Moreland.
Career Highlights
Marlon Wayans anchored the highly successful Scary Movie film franchise, co-writing and starring in the first two installments that redefined parody comedy. His box office impact extends to other hits like White Chicks and Little Man.
Beyond acting, Wayans launched What the Funny, an online destination for urban comedy, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. He also created and starred in the NBC sitcom Marlon, further diversifying his work.
His stand-up career includes the Netflix special “Woke-ish” and “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is,” reaching global audiences. Wayans has received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.
Signature Quote
“Everyone thinks I’m a comedian – which I am and are. I was born into a comedic family but I’m trained as an actor.”
See Also
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