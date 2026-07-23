When we go to a party, we want to leave on our own terms and not be thrown out for causing a scene. The same goes for work. Employees hope to move on when they're ready, whether that's for a better opportunity, raising a family, or retirement. But just like a night out can come to an end because of a single terrible decision, so can a career.

#1 Not a coworker but a client: senior VP called into helpdesk at 9pm on the verge of tears asking us to recall an email shed sent. By the time she called in it had already been viewed by all the recipients so unable to recall. She just barked "*OH MY GOD*" and hung up.



Next morning found out that shed emailed a really dirty email about an upcoming business trip her and the CEO were soon to be leaving for. Lots of details in all the "fun" they were going to have.



Oh BTW, they were married....just not to each other. Oopsie daisy!



She resigned in disgrace the next day. CEO took a leave of absence for a "Family Emergency" and handed over the reins to the CFO. About 3 months later CEO was out and CFO was now CEO lol.



Oh what a tangled web we weave....



Dont use company email to talk about f*****g your married boss on a business trip!

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#2 One guy decided to start dating my brothers wife (family owned business). So needless to say he was let go for no specific reason.



Another one was a guy that left his windows cracked in his truck. A cat was able to get in on multiple occasions who then found and ate his lunch. Third time he caught the cat he decided to pull out his firearm and sh**t at it.

#3 I worked in recruiting/worker placement. I placed an IT guy in a big corporation, 1000+ employees. Worked nights. Apparently, he moved into the lactation suite of an unoccupied floor of a large corporate high rise. He would come to work early, stay late, work really hard - company loved his performance. He'd badge into the on-site gym and shower. Had a bed, fridge, hot plate, tv, ps5. He lived rent free for 8 months before the construction team finally stumbled upon his setup when they were renovating that floor for a new business.



The company spent a week collecting evidence about his coming and going and finally had to fire him. Security even helped him move his stuff out vs just throwing the man's life away.



He called me right after he got fired and asked for a new job. Got him an interview the next day and he just went on with his life.



NGL, kinda g*ngster if you ask me.

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#4 Technically this was my direct report, but I had to fire a guy for his body odor. I gave him multiple warnings. I bought him soap. We had conversations with HR. It wasn’t a religious or cultural thing. He assured me there were no issues with his mental or physical health. I did everything I possibly could to make the situation better.



I finally decided I had enough when a pregnant woman on our floor threw up because of his body odor. The security guy who walked him out asked our office manager for a mask with an exhalation valve.



Nice guy who was good at his job, but it was so bad people were threatening to quit.

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#5 A customer who was a prpblematic frequent flyer at our restaurant told a new girl to take his food back and have a "prettier girl" come back and serve him.



He had been such a pain in the a*s to many of us that our manager would have banned him for that, but Carly decided to take his plate chuck it on the floor, breaking it. She then told him to find that girl his f*****g self and stormed out.



It was fantastic, if not a little bit of a mess.

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#6 At a tech job years ago, guy showed up to work packing his personal computer, 2 27 inch monitors, a sound bar with subwoofer, and set everything up on the conference room table to play World of Warcraft at full volume while boss was gone on a Saturday. There were 3 others of us working our as*es off and boss found out how busy we were. Boss came in to help unannounced and caught the dude gaming. He got fired instantly.





At the same job, two guys got fired on the same day when one sold d***s to the other right in clear view of a security camera.

#7 Many years ago I was a Fire Alarm Inspector. As we did initial inspections (new construction or simply took over inspections from another company), we'd inventory and barcode all of the alarm equipment. These barcodes would be scanned with a PDA as the unit was being inspected, and we'd enter the test results. Normally we would have a 2 man crew, but we had an older guy who had been with the company for decades and could knock out inspections solo in about the same time it was taking our 2 man crew so the bosses let him go out on his own.



One day the office got a call from a nursing home admin saying our guy was sitting in the parking lot asleep in the van. My helper and I were closest so we went out to check on him, and we found him snoozing away with a binder on his lap full of sheets of barcodes. Like... 30 or more. He had been going to sites, putting the barcodes on the paper instead of the devices, and then would just sit in his van and scan a few every couple of minutes. Over time we had to go back out and redo some of the inspections and found all sorts of crazy situations that he had been passing for years... like passing a dry sprinkler system that was not even connected to water and the air compressor had been ripped out. Huge fire violations.

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#8 He used his corporate credit card to fly himself and the exotic dancer he just met to Vegas to get married.

#9 Probably the time this guy that showed at the office with a g*n because someone stole his Snickers the previous day.

#10 One woman in our office decided to turn over her office for a bit of spring cleaning. She discovered a device taped to the back and bottom of her bottom desk drawer. It clearly had a microphone of some sorts. Our IT team was quickly involved and we were worried it was corporate espionage. They were able to trace the device that was in communication with the spyware. Turns out that another guy in the office had put it there so that he could "listen to her voice" throughout the day. Guy was fired immediately.

#11 A guy was getting shown around the store on his first day getting introduced to people. They took him over to the outdoor garden area where he was going to stock plants, pots, and stuff. The trainer left to go use the restroom, and when he came back the guy had a bl*nt lit up while talking to an elderly lady about pansies. He was there just under an hour total.

#12 I'm in Construction (skilled trade).



Apprentice works for 6 years, gets promoted to Foreman. Gets a company truck, with company name, phone number on it.



Goes to a jobsite (College), parks on the street.



Leaves his b*ng sitting on the center console, in plain view of passers by. Company name and phone number on the door. As you can imagine, it wasn't long before a young adult walked by the truck, and made a call.



After working for this opportunity for years, he was fired that morning.

#13 My brother and all of his friends (crew) shut down the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the middle of the day, locked the doors, and went to the river.

#14 I was working at a Top-40 radio station many years ago. We hired this kid - 18 or 19 years old - to host evenings. This is long enough ago, that there were a LOT of younger listeners at night. He was the only one in the building during his show.



This kid was from a larger city than ours, and was full of attitude. To say his approach on air was “aggressive” is to put it mildly.



It didn’t take long, and half his show was hitting on girls, and then getting into verbal arguments with their boyfriends. He’d record the arguments and air them; it was a dumb bit, but it fit what he was doing, and it seemed to be working.



Until the night he told one VERY ANGRY young man that after his show, he was going to come over and “c*m all over your mom’s face.” He aired this.



The next morning, there was almost 200 complaints waiting on the voicemail at the front desk. The operations manager and program director called him to come in early that day, and when they started talking to him, they found out he’d been letting girls in the building at night. They were of…questionable age. He was fired on the spot.



He left town the same day. We were sure it was the last anyone would ever hear of him.



Until the little f****r turned up on a top-10 market morning show a few months later.

#15 Peeing in a coffee cup and leaving it on his desk because he was too lazy to go to the bathroom 20 feet away.

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#16 I used to work on a dock for a major logistics company.



They hired a fresh out of high school kid with no forklift experience, gave him the bare minimum of training, and sent him on his way.



A minimum of 3 days a week, sometimes more, he would puncture something and spend the majority of the day cleaning it up. One day it was paint. The next day it was bags of green dye. Almost everyday there would be some giant mess coming out of one of the trucks, and you would find him inside covered in what mess he made.



And then one day, he just disappeared. We all assumed the obvious. I was small talking one of the managers later on when I asked what happened to the kid. He immediately starts laughing, and pulls me aside.



Apparently, he was caught shoplifting a few expensive items, in his company branded work gear. When asked by security why he did it, he replied, “I’m a supervisor. It’s ok.” They called us, we obviously denied it, and that was that.



I used to joke that I should become a supervisor to get those secret shoplifting perks.

#17 Worked in a smallish office with 3 of us on Zoom calls with clients a lot. I was eating my lunch at my desk and my other two colleagues were on calls. There’s a loud rasping sound coming from the corner, the sales guy had give face first into his pasta lunch and was snoring.



After much shaking I managed to wake him, he said ‘Huh’ and then re-faceplanted his food again.



Then the manager find a bottle in a brown bag under his desk.



Didn’t finish the day.

#18 Security supervisor and then peace officer at a hospital for years. Security will often just take anyone with a pulse so I have a million.



Zone supervisor was visiting site and was talking to the guard in the detox unit. They were talking loudly in front of the patients about how they didnt need assisted detox, the just needed to find jesus.



Same unit one of our patrol guards kept pissing all over their bathroom floor and lying about it being him doing it.



Guard had been borrowing airpods from lost and found to listen to music on patrol and returning them to lost and found each day (claims he was returning them at least) but the guy came to pick them up while he was on patrol. He panicked and ditched them in the dumpster. Find my phone or whatever was able to track where they were and we went back in the footage and saw him dumping them.



ER bottle recycling was saved up and used by the hospital to buy small toys for a toy box for kids waiting in ER that we could hand out to upset kids. One of the guards loaded up his truck with all the bottles and turned them in himself.



Not on my site but a Guard turned up for work at another site we had. Then got a call from another job he had so called the supervisor and was just like "so yeah im bailing to go work a different job" and refused to even wait for a supervisor to relieve him. Eventually he called scheduling asking why he hadn't been offered shifts recently and they were just like "didnt you quit?" He took it up the chain in corporate and somehow got rehired for a while before getting fired for something else.



Same guy on my site got banned from one of the units for harassing a nurse (wouldn't stop hitting on her and texting her after hours after she made it clear she wanted him to stop). STILL wasn't fired. Would only take shifts as a patrol guard (whole site) and not as a watch guard (1 on 1 with problem patient) so he never worked on my team because I wouldn't take a guard that wasn't even allowed on one of the units and let them work on my team.



He did eventually get fired but the amount of s**t that one guard got away with was mind boggling. Must have been very close to someone high up.



Another guy started with us and all throughout his training was talking up how good he'd be at the physical side of the job because he did MMA. I repeatedly told him if he tried MMA s**t on the patients his a*s was out the door. He got fired for excessive force.



One of my favorite pass times back when I did that job was b***h about all the absolutely bottom of the barrel people we had coming and going. .

#19 My brother was fired for banging a co-worker; but they disguised it by saying he was interviewing and taking other job offers (which was, and is legally allowed to do in our state). So they fired him before he could resign.



As splash damage I was fired too. I was working under him. I had only been there a year or 2 and had no intentions of leaving. They simply let me go because it "might be weird" if I came in.



We sued them for wrongful termination and now I have a new kitchen.

#20 A guy at the Sears I worked at was fired for stealing an iPad and other electronics and when the cops searched his bag he had a bunch of Crack on him too.



It was his first and only day.

#21 I used to work at a popular resort hotel in Florida. The President of the United States was scheduled to stay overnight at our hotel, so the Secret Service showed up weeks in advance to do various things in preparation. One of those things was to run a background check on every single employee. Turns out 2 of the housekeeping staff had outstanding warrants, were arrested and subsequently terminated.



The day the President was supposed to arrive, his plans were changed. He never showed up.

#22 Hotel industry - she worked the front desk and was pr*stituting on the job.

#23 He was a great boss.



Like leveraged corporate funds for us to have quarterly luncheons as a government contractor. That's just not a thing. Sometimes the program manager would spend profits for a holiday party. He also talked thru problems and mediated issues between the government and the contractor personnel.



Anyway, ole boy gets escorted out of the building one day. Turns out he figured out how to circumvent government censors and was look at egregious amounts of p**n. Like, 500 individual links per day for months. None of it was illegal; s**t like "big t*****s," "b*****b," "lesbian," but it absolutely amazed all of us employees.

#24 I had a young guy, pretty new, on my team doing PC/IT technical support. He'd had some issues and his manager had him in a team room having a 1x1. I don't know what happened to kick things into motion but the yelling started, an office chair was thrown, security came to the room and dude ran! He ran through the office being chased by security, manager on the phone with the police while run after them. Guy got away, too, evading both security and police across the office complex and just never came back. It was really shocking and almost funny at the time. Lots of his coworkers were rooting for him.

#25 Not sure they were terminated yet but they were suspended without pay pending an investigation.



I work at a rehab facility and one client is known for being trouble so hes eyes on 24/7 even when hes asleep. Someone literally sits outside his open bedroom door and watches him. We had an overnight staff come in from one of our other programs (not a rehab one apparently) and he left his backpack in the hall outside this clients room then left the client alone and went to the bathroom. The client found pot gummies in the backpack and ate the whole bag. The staff either didnt notice (yea right) or didnt want to admit that his gummies were stolen so it was only discovered when the client admited to still being high the next day.



Who tf brings pot gummies to a rehab in a state were they arent fully legal?

#26 Back when i was in order risk assessment I had to tell a sales report no after he asked me to clear a $10k order that was obvious fraud. He screenshot our convo, saved it as "Idiot" and proceeded to send it directly back to me. It clearly was for his team and he was just a f*****g moron. I sent it to his manager and he only lasted another few weeks after that.



It was just funny to see someone being a d**k make such a bonehead mistake.

#27 An old manager of mine got fired for extorting pain pills from some of her employees. Specifically one guy. He had terrible, legitimate back issues, and would sometimes not be able to get out of bed because moving hurt too much. So she made him give her x number of pills in exchange for not marking him as being gone. He eventually got sick of it when she suggested he steal some from his elderly mom when he didn't have enough to give her and to take himself. He's been keeping records, saving texts over a few years and turned her in.

#28 Large sales company made the decision to provide laptops to field personnel. This change met that they needed to return their iPads and swap them out with a laptop. One of the office drones saw a big stack of iPads and thought “why not?” He stole the whole bunch all at once (50+) but didn’t know that the Find-Me function was still active. It took less than a day for the police and company security to show up at his door.

#29 Guy was super annoying. One day he told one of the waitress that we need to just call MLK Day what it is N-Word Day. Hard R and everything. She calmly says “You know my husband is black right?” Fired on the spot.

#30 I worked in the hardware section of Sears back in the late 90s/early 2000s.



Full time co-worker figured how to get two different departments phones to ring and connect at the same time. Both employees would pick up thinking the other called.



It was harmless fun for awhile. Then he started merging in 1-900 s*x lines with the calls.



The Big Boss from regional was visiting one day



Store Manager thought he was being helpful, Showing off how answering a phone call was not beneath him.



Appliance section was upstairs and I later heard the look on the store manager's face was priceless.



This was after he picked up 1-900-BIG-T**S with the regional standing next to him



Everyone knew it was Matt, and after pulling cameras, he was s**t canned the next day.



On his way out from collecting his stuff he drilled a hole into the register from a returned drill.



Every so often I wonder how he turned out.

#31 He head butted a colleague at a christmas night out and was fired the next morning.

#32 I don't know if this counts as spectacular but I thought it took some balls to pull off as long as he did but I was working in construction on a mega project for Wal-Mart in building a new distribution center for them in Indianapolis. Think it was something like 2 million square feet.



My company is on site for a variety of work but we had a guy who was there on site with me doing concrete work.



When you're working industrial concrete, there's a series of tests for 'viscosity' where you test the 'slump' and you should be collecting a sample from every 5 trucks to make cylinders that will be cured and crush tested.



This fella was faking his numbers and barely following protocol for his cylinders, which took a bit of work to determine but we were able to compare against another company on site also doing concrete testing, but that's not why he got fired that just created a massive headache for us.



What the guy got caught and fired for was he was supposed to be working Tuesday to Friday nights and it so happened one of those Friday nights I was also assigned to the site and I couldn't find him.



It's a massive site so sometimes people are taking a break somewhere, located on another part of the site, left to go get some food while they waited for a truck to come in, I'm trying to find him, he's not answering his phone so I just take over and handle the testing we needed done since I was already there for the weekend.



I call our boss and let him know so-and-so isn't on site, did he request off or let you know where he's going and they said no so they pull up his company trucks GPS.



Dude was in South Carolina.



Turns out he'd been leaving the job site in the early evenings of Friday to spend his weekends in South Carolina and then drive back to be onsite for Tuesday, all while recording his driving time to South Carolina as work time and collecting his per diem for supposedly staying at a hotel in Indi.



Dude f****d up a good thing for a lot of us because the company started cracking down hard on time cards, GPS and general employee tracking when they had been pretty lax and trusting.

#33 The new guy was hired right before Halloween, at the height of Stranger Things. We all had a dress up Friday, and he showed up in a long white shirt (short shorts underneath I assumed), with Eggo waffles stapled to it as Eleven. He also had a small stick on H*tler mustache.



He was 9/11 for Halloween. Nein/Eleven.



Promptly pulled in HR and fired.

#34 First day at the company, company retreat at a resort that you've heard of.

Gets drunk. REALLY drunk. Can't function or speak drunk. Resort staff puts him in a wheelchair because he can't walk. His boss is called and told "He's your problem now." Boss has to watch him all night in case he stops breathing.

Earlier, employee had been in his own room. Drunk. Really drunk on red wine.

The next morning after employee has been fired, housekeeping enters employees room. Sees red liquid sprayed across the walls. Housekeeping thinks it's blood and that there has been a m****r. Police are called.

#35 I was working the night shift as a contractor at a major household-name tech company in Silicon Valley. There were around 300 of us working on their mapping software from 6:00 PM to 2:30 AM. Because of those hours, a bit of a drinking culture developed in the office. A lot of that came from our department manager, who would literally walk around handing people beers, thanking them for their work, and telling them to enjoy one.



Because of that, it became pretty common for people to have a beer during lunch. Nobody was taking shots or getting drunk at work, but people would grab a drink at a nearby restaurant, have one in their cars, or sit outside at the office tables. The original HR manager knew it was happening and mostly looked the other way. That lasted until they left for another job and a new HR manager took over.



I don't know exactly how it started, but someone in the office reported people by name. Even though plenty of employees participated, they singled out a particular group.



I had no idea any of this was happening because I was on a two-week international vacation. On my last night, while I was in London, I noticed several missed calls from HR. I immediately called my roommates, who were also coworkers, to see what was going on.



They told me HR had just fired around 30 people.



Apparently, HR had gathered around 30 employees into a conference room. Once everyone was there, they began pulling people out one at a time into a separate conference room for individual interviews. Each person was confronted and asked point-blank whether they had been drinking during their lunch breaks. Most of the people they questioned were young recent college grads, and figured it wasn't a big deal since the department manager himself had encouraged the culture. They answered honestly and admitted they'd occasionally had a beer with lunch.



The crazy part was that HR didn't actually have proof. They were acting on reports from another employee. As soon as they admitted to drinking alcohol on the clock, HR had grounds to terminate them, and they were fired on the spot.



One person handled it differently. When asked if he'd been drinking on the job, he flatly denied it and said he would never do that. Since HR had no evidence beyond hearsay, they couldn't do anything, and he kept his job.



After hearing all of this from my roommates, I knew exactly why HR had been calling me. When they finally reached me, I acted completely surprised by the accusation and told them I'd never been drinking during lunch. Without any evidence or a confession, there wasn't much they could do.



When I returned from London, the atmosphere in the office had completely changed. It had gone from a social, collaborative workplace to one where everyone kept their heads down and barely spoke. Seeing so many coworkers and friends suddenly gone was depressing.



Eventually, HR confronted the department manager who had helped create the whole culture. They asked whether he'd been handing out beers and encouraging employees to drink. He denied everything.



HR then reminded him that this was a high-security facility with security cameras recording continuously, and they could review the footage if necessary.



At that point, he realized he was cornered. Instead of continuing the conversation, he resigned on the spot. Because he was experienced and well-connected, he landed another management job at a competing company not long afterward. Meanwhile, about 30 entry-level employees had lost theirs.



The fallout affected me as well. I was working on a contract that had about six months remaining, and I was already training the person who would replace me when it ended. My replacement was among the employees who had been fired, so I suddenly had to recruit and train an entirely new replacement in a fraction of the time.



Looking back, I want to be clear that drinking on the job waisn't acceptable, and HR wasn't wrong to enforce the policy. Nobody should have been drinking at work. What bothers me is how the culture started. A manager normalized the behavior, encouraged it, and made a lot of young employees think it was acceptable. When the consequences arrived, he denied any involvement and walked away with his career intact while the people who trusted his example paid the price.



It's still one of the most surreal workplace situations I've ever experienced.

#36 I worked at a local bank and the biggest scandal during the time was in the collections department.



A senior collection specialist that had trained more than half the team got caught taking extra money than people owed, and skimming off the difference. Went on for awhile because the account got settled, customers were shown in good standing, everything hunky dorey.



We never got all the details (it was a small company so everyone talked) of how the person got found out but eventually it got in security's radar and a subsequent audit found the pattern of behavior.



They were let go, charged, and I don't know the exact outcome of the conviction but got some closure when I was working on payment processing and there were checks being mailed in for restitution by the former employee that always felt scandalous for me to process.

#37 I'm in the military, so getting fired is a whole thing, but one particularly memorable one was a Navy guy who worked in my mission center. We were in charge of operating multiple mission systems, but one in particular pissed him off. It was hard to operate, the UI was complicated, and it crashed all the time. He had degrees and certs out the a*s for like every IT/cyber/programming displicine known to man, so one day he decides to basically go in and change everything. How it operated, how it output reports, the UI, everything.



Now, this is the government. The fact that it now ran better, was more user friendly, was more secure, and didn't crash once after he did this didn't matter. He touched their toy without asking and were out for blood.



Now, I was Air Force, but we were occasionally invited to watch Captain's Masts (non-judicial punishments) done, and I went to his.





He had a chance to save his career, but his ego got the better of him. The Captain asked him point blank, "Do you think you are smarter or more qualified than the men and women that designed that system?" To which he responded immediately, "Yes, sir."



He was immediately separated from the Navy.



Now he's a millionaire in Silicon Valley who designs mission systems for the government. Go figure.

#38 I was a manager at a call center and we had to take a certain number of calls ourself to have them get reviewed. So the project I was on at the time had one of the people from the actual company come down. They wanted to review a few calls. So I was in a meeting with couple of other managers, the person from the actual company and our boss. One of the other managers was a complete d*******g. He started bragging and told the person from the company to pick one of his calls. The idiot didn't realize if you picked up one of the phones in the call center and made a outgoing personal call it would also record. The call that played was him getting into a loud cussing out shouting argument with his girlfriend. He looked terrified like he died on the inside and was immediately walked out.



Another person got fired on that same project he was a trainer that went overseas to train people in the Philippines to take our jobs. The idiot had a company credit card and racked up like $20,000 in long distance phone calls with his girlfriend. Everyone just joked because all they did was argue. He came back and they took him to court.

#39 A hot shot at our company banged their secretary.



They didn't just get fired. They got blackballed from the entire industry. The company then also fired the secretary and gave her the same treatment.



If you're like, why?



If you bang one of your bosses at a big company, whilst the company knew it.



You can argue that your boss took advantage of you and that the company failed to protect you. You can then force the company into an extremely expensive settlement.



(This settlement can be so exstermly high, that CEO's have been fired for banging their secretaries).

#40 Night shift security guy set up his PS5 in the office basement and played games all night. He was caught by the supervisor who decided to check in that night.

#41 I had to fire an employee because when IT tried to push an update to his computer, the hard drive was full.



They walked in to my office and handed me a thick folder saying, “this is what was filling up the hard drive.”



Of course I opened it and it was full of the most disgusting granny p**n You could ever imagine.



The IT guys all busted out laughing.

#42 Bar manager in a popular tourist trap restaurant was one of the hardest, harshest and scariest dudes to work for. Once you proved yourself Mike had your back without questioning, but he would light up newer workers up for not paying attention or doing dumb stuff. General Managers and owner loved him because Mike and the bar could handle absurd rushes on Thursday/Friday/Sat evenings.



One evening a customer complained the margarita was "weak", we signaled Mike to come over, he said to the customer "hi, I put tequila in your drink, do you make Margaritas at home?" Customer said "yes and they are better than this." Mike said "this ain't home and you paid $7.00 for a Marg, why don't I give you your money back and you can take that 7 bucks and make your own drinks....your cut off."



He yelled to all the bartenders. "NO MORE DRINKS" and pointed.



All the bartenders nodded.



Turns out the customer was friends with the owner and the owner came over later and spoke with Mike to apologize. Mike walked up to the customer and said "I'm sorry about my temper", pulled out a wad of chewing tobacco from his lip and put it in their drink. The owner turned green and said "wow Mike, that'll be all, you're done working here."



The customer was pissed.



Mike was technically fired that night and rehired the next morning.



Another time a customer said to him, "haven't you heard the phrase the customer is always right?"



Mike said nah, "the customer is always an a*****e.".

#43 Lying about going to college and having degrees when only requirement was a high school diploma. ( they were hired before background came back).

#44 A coworker of mine spent every day emailing his colleague that sat next to him. They used keyboard shortcuts they did it so often.

On one occasion he was a bit to cavalier and added another recipient by mistake.

The message he sent was "You c**t"

In a panic they checked the recipient and it appear to be an empty contact.

The next day they were both called in to meetings.

It turned out it was a mailing list that forwarded the message to every store manager in the company.

The best part was the guy had an email signature. So that morning every store had got the message



You C**t



Yours sincerely

Joe Bloggs.

#45 Was getting hammered at work. Vodka and Diet Coke. Rum and Gatorade. Mixed drinks. One day she smelled like a distillery. HR gave her an option to test to prove she was sober. Declined. Threaten to sue everyone and keep job with treatment. Declined. Then she sent everyone and their significant others messages on any social media just lying about random s**t and trying to stir s**t up. She never met anyone’s SOs so it was very funny.

#46 He worked in a very secure public position, like secret clearance.



Had 5 kids, farm, family plus this position. Got talked into trying M**h one night at the Casino.



For the next 3 months, he used the company credit card to gamble and buy more M**h.



To avoid being caught, he would pay the credit card before a statement generated to officials.



After 3 months, he could no longer pay card and cover his new M**h habit.



Failed d**g test, caught with over 7grand on company credit card. Promptly fired, prosecuted and sent to prison for 8 years.



Threw away a great wife, kids, farm, great job, just like that!

#47 Had a boss who some weeks would act strangely and forget staff / customer protocols. Turns out him and his identical twin were role sharing.

#48 Call center, night shift. Guy shows up to work with an old pocket knife in his pocket - already a fireable offense.



Takes it out on the floor to show his co-worker this “family heirloom”, then leaves it on his desk. She takes it and looks at it, opens it, then walks over to another employee working at his desk and holds it to his throat from behind as a “surprise!” joke.



Of course that guy freaks out and runs over to my desk to report it.



I had to call the police and fired both of the employees that night. The third employee did not press charges, surprisingly.



The cake topper…. The guy who brought the knife asked me if I’d give him a job reference as I was escorting him out of the building.

#49 When i was a welder:



Co worker was a well liked (not so liked) prankster. And he would commonly weld other people's tools to random tables (tables are metal in weld shops). And one day while he was welding, someone welded his boots together (steel toe). Well after he got his boots off, he was hollering and b******g. No one owned up to the prank, as we all loved (hated) the guy.

Next morning when we got to the shop dude was being escorted out, because he s**t on the owners desk...as a prank, for not forcing someone to buy him a new pair of boots.





Also watched a foreman get fired when I was an iron worker.



We were working top of a 4 story building, laying sheet metal roof. We had two portash**ters on top. The buckets were FULL, and we begged for them to be taken down, no one would. So the foreman filled them with diesel, threw a zippo in them and let them burn....the blue water and turds floated down the building, all over the pipe fitters, electricians and whatever trades were down there. Foreman had to be escorted off by police so they didnt k**l him.

#50 A collegue of mine got fired becouse he joked he is an ISIS spy. The guy was syrian. We were airport passenger inspectors lol.

#51 Kidnapped a man with severe developmental and physical disabilities to run errands with a company vehicle.

#52 Not exactly co-worker. Teacher, he forgot to close tabs from last night and let’s just say his laptop was connected through the projector already.

#53 Watching p**n on the computer. But it wasn’t like an office cubicle, he was on like an industrial work floor in a shop, with the screen facing the shop. Everyone seen it, even outside contractors. No idea what dude was thinking.

#54 I used to work for an online delivery service and we will request restaurant owners to provide their financial details so that we could deposit the money we owe them directly to their accounts. One of the guys who worked in that department thought it was a great idea to swap out the routing numbers and account numbers of these restaurants with his own checking and routing number.



These restaurants called immediately to tell us that they're deposits were missing. They're upset that they were missing thousands of dollars. This is money they need to keep their business running. After some investigating, we found out what he did. Not only was he terminated, but he was immediate arrested by the police after he left the building for wire fraud.

#55 A guy was all over a handful of ladies since he started at my office. Not physically, thankfully, but nagging them via chat (mobile, work chat, etc) - including inappropriate comments.



Obviously, the ladies got sick of it (and of him) quite quickly, and one of them actually started rejecting his advances/comments vocally. And he didn't like it.



After like a year of him being there, it all blew up after said lady went off on him (via chat as well) trying to protect a colleague, and as usual, he responded negatively. She got up to report him to management, and when she (and the manager) walked past him towards her desk, he got up all aggressive, started insulting her, and tried to hit her - pushing the manager out of the way.



He was out the following day, obviously... Although they didn't sent him home immediately after the events, they took a couple hours, which is something none of us comprehend to this day.

#56 Immensely popular Math teacher at a private school I used to work. His mother died, and he got a 2-week paid leave to take care of everything. The school even organized a memorial for her, many students attended and everyone was crying. Two months later, HR calls his home, his mom picks up and confirms she’s alive. He was fired on the spot.

#57 We had this absolute idiot working for us about 10 years ago. He wanted to be hgv driver so they were trying him out after he got his license.

He constantly forgot to take his card out after a drop off (something to do with tracking how many hours a driver has been driving / resting or something, idk) and it was apparently a huge pain to constantly fix.

Still, our boss is big on second (and third, forth, fith) chances so they gave him one last go.



They loaded him up, gave him an address and said "ring me when you get there." So he drives to the customer and rings the boss. Boss says to him "brilliant, come on back and we'll get you loaded for the next job." So of course this moron puts the phone down drives back here without being unloaded 🤦‍♂️.