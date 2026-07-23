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Woman Exchanges Her Husband Of 3 Months For A Boss Who Only Hires Young Women, Gets Savage Revenge From Her Ex
A man in a green sweater, hands behind his head, relaxing on a white couch. Focus on cheating wife divorce revenge.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Exchanges Her Husband Of 3 Months For A Boss Who Only Hires Young Women, Gets Savage Revenge From Her Ex

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Those who’ve been cheated on would agree that the experience carries the kind of pain you won’t wish on anyone. Some people are unable to recover, even spiraling into a deep depression that can last for years. 

However, there are those who get even and end up having the last laugh, and this man is one of them. After learning about his wife’s affair and ending the marriage, he hatched a petty yet satisfying post-divorce revenge plot that turned out to be a resounding success. 

As for the unfaithful woman, she was forced to endure an embarrassing evening in front of her father and former close friends. 

RELATED:

    People have different ways of dealing with an unfaithful spouse

    Image credits: EkaterinaPereslavtseva/Envato (not the actual photo)

    This man decided to get even through a petty yet highly satisfying revenge plot on his cheating wife

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    Image credits:  dotshock/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    The woman ended up having to deal with an utterly embarrassing evening in front of her father and former close friends

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    Image credits: anonymous

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    The betrayal of trust in a marriage is painful enough to urge a person to weaponize the erring partner’s most vulnerable secrets

    There will likely be a demographic of people who would condemn the husband’s actions. They may think he acted out of spite, which does not make the situation better. 

    But as clinical psychologist and marriage counselor Dr. Randi Gunther explains, a betrayal of trust may urge the hurt person to use their unfaithful partner’s secrets against them. 

    “When, for whatever reason, an act of betrayal ends that trust, those private thoughts and feelings can then be used as weapons of destruction,” Dr. Gunther wrote. “When wounded partners feel the need to retaliate, all prior agreements are no longer valid.”

    Dr. Gunther further noted that people with the urge to get even after experiencing a transgression are often “consumed with powerless feelings of injustice and rage” and are unable to “let an unjust conclusion remain.” 

    Image credits: Ahmet Polat/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    But based on the story, the man only appeared to be fed up with his wife’s entitlement, and the cheating was the last straw. It then begs an important question: were his actions warranted? 

    According to psychologist Dr. Joshua Coleman, humiliating the erring partner is the last thing you would want to know if reconciliation is still on the table. He advises approaching the situation from a place of empathy and understanding. 

    However, the man didn’t seem to want to continue with the marriage. Divorce became his immediate option after learning about the cheating. And the revenge plot likely became the closure he needed to move on from what is likely one of the nastiest and messiest periods of his life.

    The author clarified some details by answering commenter questions

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    But for the most part, readers gave him a virtual pat on the back for a job well done

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
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