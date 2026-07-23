Who Is Paul Wesley? Paul Wesley is an American actor and director, widely recognized for his intense performances and compelling presence. He brings a depth to roles that often blend vulnerability with strength. Wesley’s breakthrough arrived when he embodied Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, a supernatural teen drama that garnered a massive global following and cemented his status as a leading man. The series quickly became a cultural phenomenon, especially among young adult audiences.

Full Name Paul Wesley Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Christian Brothers Academy, Marlboro High School, Lakewood Prep School, Rutgers University Father Tomasz Wasilewski Mother Agnieszka Wasilewski Siblings Monika Emara, Julia Wasilewski, Leah Wasilewski

Early Life and Education Born Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Paul Wesley grew up in a household rich with Polish heritage, spending four months each year in Poland until age sixteen. His parents, Agnieszka and Tomasz Wasilewski, fostered a bilingual environment for him and his three sisters, Monika, Julia, and Leah. Wesley attended Christian Brothers Academy and Marlboro High School before transferring to Lakewood Prep School to accommodate his burgeoning acting schedule. He briefly enrolled at Rutgers University but left after one semester to fully pursue his professional acting career.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to model Natalie Kuckenburg, Paul Wesley recently married her in an intimate civil ceremony in July 2026. He was previously married to Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013, and later to Ines de Ramon from 2019 until their divorce finalized in 2024. Wesley has no children from his past relationships, and his current marriage to Kuckenburg remains a focal point for fans. They were engaged in July 2025 following a romantic trip to Italy.

Career Highlights Paul Wesley rose to international prominence for his lead role as Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, which ran for eight seasons and earned him multiple Teen Choice Awards. This defining work showcased his ability to portray complex, brooding characters with emotional depth and resonated deeply with a global fanbase. Beyond acting, Wesley has expanded his influence by directing several episodes of The Vampire Diaries and other series like Shadowhunters. He also co-founded Brother’s Bond Bourbon with co-star Ian Somerhalder, a successful venture that connects to their on-screen brotherhood. More recently, Wesley has earned acclaim for his portrayal of James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a role for which he won a Saturn Award for Best Guest Star in a Television Series.