Who Is Alex Consani? Alex Monette Consani is an American model and influencer, widely recognized for her bold style and unfiltered digital presence. She effortlessly blends high fashion with a relatable, chaotic humor that captivates a broad audience. Her breakout moment arrived in 2020 when her absurdist comedic videos on TikTok went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly earning her millions of followers. This digital popularity launched her into mainstream fashion, making her a unique figure in the industry.

Full Name Alex Monette Consani Gender Female Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian, English, and German descent Education Petaluma High School, Pace University Father Works with Guide Dogs for the Blind Mother Lisa Consani Siblings Anna Consani, Lynn Wheibe, Anthony Keyvan

Early Life and Education Growing up in Petaluma, California, Alex Monette Consani was supported in her early self-expression by her parents; her mother works in water conservation, and her father with Guide Dogs for the Blind. She decided on the name Alex at age eight. Consani attended Petaluma High School, graduating in 2021. She later enrolled at Pace University with scholarship assistance before choosing to fully commit to her burgeoning modeling career, a path she began at just 12 years old.

Notable Relationships While Alex Monette Consani’s personal life remains largely private, she has been candid about her current status, often referring to a “single-girl summer.” She was briefly linked to American rapper Nettspend, though details were never widely publicized. Consani has no children and has not publicly confirmed a current long-term partner since her earlier, unconfirmed relationships. She openly shares that her demanding schedule makes relationships challenging, prioritizing her career path.

Career Highlights As a groundbreaking fashion model, Alex Monette Consani has dominated runways for elite brands such as Tom Ford, Chanel, and Alexander McQueen. Her powerful presence and unique aesthetic have secured her a place among the industry’s most sought-after faces. Beyond the catwalk, Consani launched a significant digital presence on TikTok, amassing millions of followers with her distinctive comedic videos. This crossover appeal has led to major campaigns with brands like Marc Jacobs and Jean Paul Gaultier. To date, Consani has earned critical acclaim, including being the first transgender woman to win the Fashion Award for Model of the Year in December 2024. She also made history as one of the first transgender models to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.