Who Is Stephanie Seymour? Stephanie Michelle Seymour is an American model celebrated for her striking presence and ability to embody high fashion’s allure. Her confident bearing defined the supermodel era. She first gained widespread attention through numerous appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, captivating audiences worldwide. She was also a prominent Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Full Name Stephanie Michelle Seymour Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity American Kids Dylan Thomas Andrews, Peter Brant II, Harry Brant, Lily Margaret Brant

Early Life and Education Born in San Diego, California, Stephanie Michelle Seymour grew up as the middle child of a real estate developer father and a hairstylist mother. She began modeling locally in her teenage years. At 15, she was a finalist in the Elite Model Management Look of the Year contest, an early step into the fashion world. This initial exposure quickly launched her professional career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Stephanie Seymour’s public life, notably including a marriage to guitarist Tommy Andrews from 1989 to 1990, and a later engagement to rock singer Axl Rose. Seymour is currently married to businessman Peter Brant, whom she wed in July 1995 after giving birth to their first son in 1993. They share three children and reconciled after a 2009 divorce filing.

Career Highlights Stephanie Seymour carved out a distinguished career as a supermodel, frequently gracing the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and appearing on numerous Vogue covers. She also became a prominent Victoria’s Secret Angel during the brand’s formative years. Beyond the runway, Seymour ventured into publishing with her book Stephanie Seymour’s Beauty Secrets for Dummies. In 2017, she launched her own lingerie line, Raven & Sparrow. Her extensive work with top photographers and designers cemented her status as an influential figure in fashion during the 1980s and 1990s.