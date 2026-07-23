Who Is Woody Harrelson? Woodrow Tracy Harrelson is an American actor celebrated for his charismatic presence and distinctive roles. His versatile performances span from comedic characters to intense dramatic portrayals, earning him widespread critical acclaim. He first captured public attention as the endearing bartender Woody Boyd on the iconic NBC sitcom Cheers, a role that brought him an Emmy Award. This breakthrough established his reputation for bringing a unique blend of humor and sincerity to the screen.

Full Name Woodrow Tracy Harrelson Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity European American Education Lebanon High School, Hanover College Father Charles Voyde Harrelson Mother Diane Lou Oswald Siblings Jordan Harrelson, Brett Harrelson Kids Deni Montana Harrelson, Zoe Giordano Harrelson, Makani Ravello Harrelson

Early Life and Education Born in Midland, Texas, Woodrow Tracy Harrelson was raised primarily by his mother, Diane Lou Oswald, alongside his brothers in Lebanon, Ohio. His family faced financial struggles early on. Harrelson attended Lebanon High School before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theater and English from Hanover College in Indiana in 1983, where his interest in acting blossomed.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Woody Harrelson’s primary relationship, as he married Laura Louie in 2008, after two decades together. Prior to this, he was briefly married to Nancy Simon from 1985 to 1986. Harrelson and Louie share three daughters: Deni Montana, Zoe Giordano, and Makani Ravello. The family resides in Maui, Hawaii, and he often expresses the joy fatherhood brings him.

Career Highlights Woody Harrelson launched his career defining the role of Woody Boyd on the beloved sitcom Cheers, for which he earned a Primetime Emmy Award. He later showcased his dramatic range in films such as Natural Born Killers and The People vs. Larry Flynt. Beyond acting, Harrelson champions environmental causes and the legalization of cannabis, having served on NORML’s advisory board since 2003. He also invests in sustainable businesses, including the vegan seafood brand Good Catch. His acclaimed work includes three Academy Award nominations for The People vs. Larry Flynt, The Messenger, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, cementing his status as a distinguished actor.