Who Is Slash? Slash is a British and American musician celebrated for his distinctive blues-infused hard rock guitar style. His iconic top hat and Gibson Les Paul define an enduring rock and roll image. He first gained global attention as the lead guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, with their 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction selling millions worldwide. His electrifying solos became hallmarks of the band’s explosive rise.

Full Name Slash Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Meegan Hodges Net Worth $120 million Nationality British and American Ethnicity African American and British Father Anthony Hudson Mother Ola J. Hudson Siblings Ash Hudson

Early Life and Education Born in Hampstead, London, Saul Hudson’s early life involved his artist father, Anthony Hudson, and fashion designer mother, Ola J. Hudson, whose clients included David Bowie. He moved to Los Angeles, California, with his father at age six. Despite being expelled from several schools, he found his musical calling after hearing a teacher play The Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar.” This moment ignited his passion, leading him to dedicate countless hours to guitar practice.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Slash’s life, including marriages to Renée Suran from 1992 to 1997 and Perla Ferrar from 2001 to 2015. More recently, he has been in a committed relationship with Meegan Hodges. Slash shares two children with Perla Ferrar, with whom he co-parents. He remains with Meegan Hodges, a longtime friend from his early days in the music industry.

Career Highlights Slash’s hard rock guitar work with Guns N’ Roses defined an era, contributing iconic riffs to albums like Appetite for Destruction and Use Your Illusion I. He earned widespread critical acclaim and sold millions of records globally. After leaving Guns N’ Roses, he co-founded the supergroup Velvet Revolver, achieving mainstream success with their album Contraband. Slash has also pursued a prolific solo career, releasing multiple albums with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. His immense influence was recognized with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N’ Roses, cementing Slash as a fixture in modern rock culture.