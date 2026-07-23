Slash, wearing a top hat and sunglasses, playing his gold Les Paul guitar on stage, capturing his bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Slash

Born

July 23, 1965

Died
Birthplace

Hampstead, London, England

Age

61 Years Old

Who Is Slash?

Slash is a British and American musician celebrated for his distinctive blues-infused hard rock guitar style. His iconic top hat and Gibson Les Paul define an enduring rock and roll image.

He first gained global attention as the lead guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, with their 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction selling millions worldwide. His electrifying solos became hallmarks of the band’s explosive rise.

Full NameSlash
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Meegan Hodges
Net Worth$120 million
NationalityBritish and American
EthnicityAfrican American and British
FatherAnthony Hudson
MotherOla J. Hudson
SiblingsAsh Hudson

Early Life and Education

Born in Hampstead, London, Saul Hudson’s early life involved his artist father, Anthony Hudson, and fashion designer mother, Ola J. Hudson, whose clients included David Bowie. He moved to Los Angeles, California, with his father at age six.

Despite being expelled from several schools, he found his musical calling after hearing a teacher play The Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar.” This moment ignited his passion, leading him to dedicate countless hours to guitar practice.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Slash’s life, including marriages to Renée Suran from 1992 to 1997 and Perla Ferrar from 2001 to 2015. More recently, he has been in a committed relationship with Meegan Hodges.

Slash shares two children with Perla Ferrar, with whom he co-parents. He remains with Meegan Hodges, a longtime friend from his early days in the music industry.

Career Highlights

Slash’s hard rock guitar work with Guns N’ Roses defined an era, contributing iconic riffs to albums like Appetite for Destruction and Use Your Illusion I. He earned widespread critical acclaim and sold millions of records globally.

After leaving Guns N’ Roses, he co-founded the supergroup Velvet Revolver, achieving mainstream success with their album Contraband. Slash has also pursued a prolific solo career, releasing multiple albums with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

His immense influence was recognized with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N’ Roses, cementing Slash as a fixture in modern rock culture.

Signature Quote

“Guitar is the best form of self-expression I know. Everything else, and I’m just sort of tripping around, trying to figure my way through life.”

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