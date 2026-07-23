Who Is Kathryn Hahn? Kathryn Marie Hahn is an American actress renowned for her distinctive ability to transform any role, large or small, into a memorable performance. Her versatile approach brings depth and humor to diverse characters across film and television. She first captured widespread attention as Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ series WandaVision, earning critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination. This captivating turn as the magically gifted neighbor solidified her status as a standout talent.

Full Name Kathryn Marie Hahn Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Irish, English descent Education Northwestern University, Yale University Father Bill Hahn Mother Karen Bunker Hahn Kids Leonard Sandler, Mae Sandler

Early Life and Education Growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Kathryn Hahn absorbed a love for performance while her parents, Karen Bunker and Bill Hahn, fostered her creative spirit. She also appeared on local children’s television during her youth. She later honed her craft at Northwestern University, earning a bachelor’s degree in theater, before graduating with an MFA in drama from Yale University, where she starred in several stage productions.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Kathryn Hahn’s personal life, marrying actor Ethan Sandler in 2002 after they met during their college years. Their enduring partnership has been a steady presence in her career. Hahn and Sandler share two children, Leonard and Mae, with whom they navigate family life. She consistently keeps her private world separate from her public professional engagements.

Career Highlights Kathryn Hahn has earned widespread critical acclaim for her nuanced performances in projects like the Disney+ series WandaVision, where her role as Agatha Harkness became a cultural phenomenon and secured an Emmy nomination. She also received praise for her work in the drama Private Life. Beyond acting, Hahn has lent her distinctive voice to animated hits, including Ericka Van Helsing in the Hotel Transylvania franchise and Olivia Octavius in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, expanding her reach into diverse genres.