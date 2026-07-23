Who Is David Dobrik? Dávid Julián Dobrík is a Slovakian American YouTuber and entrepreneur known for his high-energy, fast-cut comedy vlogs. He mastered quick-form content, leveraging digital platforms to build a massive online following. His breakout moment arrived with his immensely popular YouTube vlogs, featuring the “Vlog Squad” and celebrity cameos. These videos frequently amassed millions of views, establishing him as a top creator online.

Full Name Dávid Julián Dobrík Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $25 million Nationality Slovakian American Ethnicity Slovak, Hungarian Education Vernon Hills High School Father Pavo Dobrik Siblings Ester Dobrik, Sara Dobrik, Toby Dobrik

Early Life and Education A focus on family shaped Dávid Julián Dobrík’s early years, born in Košice, Slovakia, before moving to Vernon Hills, Illinois, at age six. His father, Pavo Dobrik, and mother, often referred to as “Mrs. Dobrik,” supported his athletic interests. He attended Vernon Hills High School, where he excelled in tennis, even placing third in a state doubles tournament. After graduating, he pursued a Vine career in Los Angeles rather than college.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Dávid Julián Dobrík’s public life, including a notable relationship with fellow internet personality Liza Koshy from 2015 to 2018. He also had a brief, comedic marriage to Lorraine Nash in 2019, which was a viral stunt for his vlog. Dobrík has no children from any public relationships and currently maintains a private dating life, with no confirmed partners since his divorce.

Career Highlights Dávid Julián Dobrík launched his self-titled YouTube channel in 2015, quickly gaining millions of subscribers with his dynamic vlog style. His channel became the fifth-most viewed creator on the platform in 2019, racking up billions of views. Beyond content creation, Dobrík co-founded the popular photography app Dispo and later launched his fragrance brand, David’s Perfume. He also leveraged his digital influence for social impact, leading a record-breaking voter registration campaign.