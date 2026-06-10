Who Is Gina Gershon? Gina Gershon is an American actress and singer renowned for her bold, intense performances that often blend vulnerability with a commanding presence. Her versatile talent has graced both mainstream films and independent projects across several decades. She first gained widespread attention for her pivotal role as Corky in the 1996 neo-noir thriller Bound, earning critical acclaim for her portrayal of a complex ex-convict. This gritty performance solidified her reputation for anchoring compelling, character-driven narratives.

Full Name Gina Gershon Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education New York University Father Stan Gershon Mother Mickey Gershon Siblings Dan Gershon, Tracy Gershon

Early Life and Education Gina Gershon was born in Los Angeles, California, to parents Stan Gershon, a salesman, and Mickey Gershon, an interior decorator. She grew up in the San Fernando Valley, the youngest of three children in a Jewish family. Gershon attended Beverly Hills High School, where she began performing at age fourteen, nurturing an early passion for acting. She later pursued formal training at Emerson College before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from New York University in drama and psychology/philosophy.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Gina Gershon’s personal life; she was notably linked to actor Owen Wilson and Belgian entrepreneur Robert Dekeyser. Earlier in her career, she also dated musician Beck and actor John Cusack. Gershon is currently single and has no children. She maintains a private approach to her personal affairs, focusing her public presence on professional endeavors.

Career Highlights Gina Gershon’s career features a diverse range of roles, with her breakthrough performance in the 1996 neo-noir film Bound earning significant critical praise. Her portrayal of Corky showcased a fearless intensity that established her as a formidable presence in independent cinema. Beyond acting, Gershon has also ventured into music, releasing albums and contributing to film soundtracks. She is also a published author, co-writing the children’s book Camp Creepy Time and her memoir In Search of Cleo. Her dynamic screen presence and willingness to take on unconventional roles have cemented Gershon as a distinctive figure in Hollywood, regularly appearing in both film and television. She is often celebrated as a cult icon for her memorable characters.