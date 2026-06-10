Who Is Sundar Pichai? Sundar Pichai is an Indian American business executive, widely recognized for his strategic vision in the digital age. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of both Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc. His breakout moment arrived when he led the product management and innovation efforts for Google Chrome. This initiative, beginning in 2004, propelled him into key leadership roles as Chrome became a dominant web browser.

Full Name Sundar Pichai Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Anjali Pichai Net Worth $1.0 billion Nationality Indian American Ethnicity Tamil Hindu Education Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Stanford University, Wharton School Father Regunatha Pichai Mother Lakshmi Pichai Siblings Srinivasan Pichai Kids Kavya Pichai, a daughter

Early Life and Education A family focus defined Sundar Pichai’s early years in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, where he grew up in a modest two-room apartment. His father, Regunatha Pichai, was an electrical engineer, and his mother, Lakshmi Pichai, worked as a stenographer. His educational journey started in Chennai at Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School and Vana Vani School, before he earned a BTech from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. He later pursued an MS at Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Sundar Pichai has been married to Anjali Pichai, whom he met during their studies at Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. Their relationship formed a strong foundation early in their careers. Pichai and Anjali share two children, a son named Kavya Pichai and a daughter, and they maintain a private family life away from public scrutiny.

Career Highlights Leading Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai has overseen significant growth, with Alphabet’s market value soaring by over $1 trillion since early 2023. He played a pivotal role in the development of popular products like Google Chrome and the Android operating system. He guides Google’s continued investment in new opportunities such as Google Cloud and YouTube, leading its charge in advanced technologies, including machine learning and AI development. Pichai was appointed to the Alphabet Board of Directors in 2017. To date, Pichai has been recognized on Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in 2016 and 2020, and received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2022.