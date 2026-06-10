Who Is Flesh-n-Bone? Flesh-n-Bone is an American rapper and songwriter, known for his high-energy delivery and complex lyrical patterns within the group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. His distinctive vocal style has long been a foundational element of the Grammy-winning Cleveland collective. His breakout moment arrived with the group’s multi-platinum album E. 1999 Eternal, featuring hits like “1st of tha Month” and the Grammy-winning “Tha Crossroads.” This success solidified his role as a powerful lyrical force.

Full Name Flesh-n-Bone Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Net Worth $300,000 Nationality American Education Community College Siblings Layzie Bone, Stew Bone, Wish Bone

Early Life and Education Born Stanley Howse in Cleveland, Ohio, Flesh-n-Bone navigated a challenging childhood, openly addressing severe trauma he endured. His experiences in the Ohio foster care system deeply shaped his early life. He later relocated to the West Coast, attending community college while nurturing his burgeoning rap talent. This period marked a crucial step in his artistic development, away from his hometown.

Notable Relationships No specific high-profile romantic relationships are widely documented for Flesh-n-Bone in public records. He is a devoted father, with four children, and now also a grandfather, actively focused on building generational strength.

Career Highlights Flesh-n-Bone’s career with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony includes the multiplatinum album E. 1999 Eternal, which topped the Billboard 200, and the Grammy-winning single “Tha Crossroads.” He also launched his gold-certified solo debut album, T.H.U.G.S., in 1996. Beyond music, he established his own record label, 5th Dog Records, and has been active in the literary world, promoting a memoir. He also advocates for criminal justice reform through his 5th Dog Foundation.