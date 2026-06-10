Who Is Elizabeth Hurley? Elizabeth Hurley is an English actress and model known for her enduring glamour and sharp business acumen. Her presence in fashion and film consistently commands attention. She first gained widespread public recognition in 1994, accompanying Hugh Grant to a premiere in a black Versace dress held together by safety pins, which immediately became an iconic fashion moment. This appearance catapulted her to global media recognition overnight.

Full Name Elizabeth Jane Hurley Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Dating Billy Ray Cyrus Net Worth $50 million Nationality British Education London Studio Centre Father Roy Leonard Hurley Mother Angela Mary Hurley Siblings Kate Hurley, Michael Hurley Kids Damian Charles Hurley

Early Life and Education Elizabeth Hurley was born on June 10, 1965, in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England, to a British Army major, Roy Leonard Hurley, and a schoolteacher, Angela Mary Hurley. She has an older sister, Kate, and a younger brother, Michael. As a young girl, she aspired to be a dancer and took ballet classes, later studying dance and theater at the London Studio Centre. In her teens, she embraced punk fashion, even dyeing her hair pink and getting her nose pierced.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Elizabeth Hurley’s personal life, including a thirteen-year relationship with actor Hugh Grant, which ended amicably in 2000. She later married Indian businessman Arun Nayar in 2007, divorcing in 2011. Hurley shares a son, Damian Charles Hurley, born in 2002, with late businessman Steve Bing. She was also briefly engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne and is currently dating musician Billy Ray Cyrus.

Career Highlights Elizabeth Hurley’s breakthrough came with her role as Vanessa Kensington in the spy comedy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, a film that garnered significant box office success. She later delivered a memorable performance as the Devil in the fantasy comedy Bedazzled. Beyond acting, Hurley launched Elizabeth Hurley Beach, her eponymous swimwear line, in 2005, which she frequently models. She has also maintained a long-standing association with Estée Lauder as a spokesmodel since 1995. Her acting work extends to television, notably starring as Queen Helena in the E! original series The Royals, and she is also president of the charity Hop Skip and Jump.