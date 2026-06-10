Elizabeth Hurley: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Elizabeth Hurley
June 10, 1965
Basingstoke, England
61 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Elizabeth Hurley?
Elizabeth Hurley is an English actress and model known for her enduring glamour and sharp business acumen. Her presence in fashion and film consistently commands attention.
She first gained widespread public recognition in 1994, accompanying Hugh Grant to a premiere in a black Versace dress held together by safety pins, which immediately became an iconic fashion moment. This appearance catapulted her to global media recognition overnight.
|Full Name
|Elizabeth Jane Hurley
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Billy Ray Cyrus
|Net Worth
|$50 million
|Nationality
|British
|Education
|London Studio Centre
|Father
|Roy Leonard Hurley
|Mother
|Angela Mary Hurley
|Siblings
|Kate Hurley, Michael Hurley
|Kids
|Damian Charles Hurley
Early Life and Education
Elizabeth Hurley was born on June 10, 1965, in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England, to a British Army major, Roy Leonard Hurley, and a schoolteacher, Angela Mary Hurley. She has an older sister, Kate, and a younger brother, Michael.
As a young girl, she aspired to be a dancer and took ballet classes, later studying dance and theater at the London Studio Centre. In her teens, she embraced punk fashion, even dyeing her hair pink and getting her nose pierced.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Elizabeth Hurley’s personal life, including a thirteen-year relationship with actor Hugh Grant, which ended amicably in 2000. She later married Indian businessman Arun Nayar in 2007, divorcing in 2011.
Hurley shares a son, Damian Charles Hurley, born in 2002, with late businessman Steve Bing. She was also briefly engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne and is currently dating musician Billy Ray Cyrus.
Career Highlights
Elizabeth Hurley’s breakthrough came with her role as Vanessa Kensington in the spy comedy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, a film that garnered significant box office success. She later delivered a memorable performance as the Devil in the fantasy comedy Bedazzled.
Beyond acting, Hurley launched Elizabeth Hurley Beach, her eponymous swimwear line, in 2005, which she frequently models. She has also maintained a long-standing association with Estée Lauder as a spokesmodel since 1995.
Her acting work extends to television, notably starring as Queen Helena in the E! original series The Royals, and she is also president of the charity Hop Skip and Jump.
Signature Quote
“I’d definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it.”
See Also
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- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 9, 2026
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- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 7, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
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